Podcast: Chris Goudreau on Ranked-Choice Voting

Chris Goudreau recently wrote an Advocate cover story on the possibility that ranked-choice voting could be adopted in Massachusetts for the 2022 elections. He talks about both state and local efforts to pass the voting system.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.