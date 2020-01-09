Valley Show Girl: Howl at Lunar Brew

The first full moon of the new decade — the Wolf Moon — will start to howl at approximately 2:21 p.m. on Friday, January 10. Just so happens it’s also my birthday, maybe you’ll hear me howling at her from a distance wearing a crystal crown to welcome my 36th year on Mother Earth. I may or may not be serious.

The glowing face of the full moon will still be visible the following day, in time for Lunar Brew, the latest event from Dwellings Arts.

The non-profit organization is co-directed by Cait Simpson and Mara Penatzer who formed it to create a balance of equality, community, and ethics in the Valley’s artistic world. It’s a safe haven to perform and to enjoy the performances, where vulnerability is welcome to express and not shunned or dismissed.

Their mission statement: “Their goal is to create greater equity of opportunities and access to resources and community support for artists from underrepresented groups. They also believe that raising awareness around issues that affect artists, such as union representation, fair pay, ethical artist/venue relationships, and safe venue practices, will make our local art and music scene a safer and more supportive space for all artists and arts appreciators.”

Simpson and Penatzer are also musical partners in The Greys, the alt/indie jazz quartet along with Dirty Words, a poetic turned musical project.

“Part of Dwellings is creating lineups that you see more types of people on,” Simpson said in a recent article with the Advocate.

Their debut event back in October of this past year, was a mixture of styles of musical performances, art, poetry, workshops and vendors. The latest event, this Saturday, is a little more intimate.

The show will be a celebration to kick off the upcoming year of creative programming, workshops, and more. They will be introducing the Dwellings’ new podcast, The Herbarium, along with the publishing of their 2020 Anthology.

The Dwellings Anthology will be a collection of local artwork displayed in a journal. All artists in the Valley are encouraged to submit their work to be included in the publication. You can submit your work by emailing dwellingsarts@gmail.com.

As for the podcast, The Herbarium, it will feature the topics the organization strongly stands by. The Dwellings team will be the anchors to the discussions, but will also feature local and regional artists on episodes. With occasional in-studio performances scattered throughout.

To celebrate the excitement, they’re presenting a concert at New City Brewery in Easthampton. The brewery is a cool, ambient space and has its own signature ginger beer that I highly recommend trying if you’re not already a fan.

You’ll be able to see Simpson and Penatzer in action with The Greys radiating their jazz style off the stage. Holyoke-based “weirdo jazz-folk” and another Valley staple Mad Habits will also be performing. Along with vocal-folk trio How’s About Charlie who are based out of Providence, R.I.

Western Mass’ gemstone jewelry designers Luminary Designs will be there vending the event. You can get your crystal gemstone goddess on during the full moon while treating yourself to those goodies.

The party starts at 7 p.m. at New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. There is a suggested $5 donation for admission price. Happy full moon!

