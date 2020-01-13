Podcast: Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa on the ROE Act and expansion of abortion rights

A co-sponsor of the ROE Act, aimed at expanding abortion rights in Massachusetts, Northampton state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa talks about the legislation, what it does, and how likely it might be to pass during this session. Sabadosa was one of the people who spoke to reporter Luis Fieldman for his recent story on the ROE Act.

Listen here:

