Staff Picks: Saturns Return, Black Refractions, Mary Jane Jones, a dictionary talk for word nerds

Saturns Return: An Immersive Movement Experience // FRIDAY

The Root Cellar in Greenfield is hosting an event titled “Saturns Return: An Immersive Movement Experience,” which, according to the Facebook event, includes a hero’s journey, dancing, live music, advice for the apocalypse, self care, games, and prizes. There are two things that the opaque event listing offers Pioneer Valley residents to kick off their weekend as well — mystery and wonder, maybe even a little magic, too, for good measure. Doors and pre-show at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. $7- $15. The Root Cellar, 10 Fiske Ave., Greenfield. — Chris Goudreau

“Black Refractions” exhibit at Smith College Museum of Art // FRIDAY

This weekend, the Smith College Museum of Art (SCMA) opens its newest exhibit, “Black Refractions,” which offers nearly 100 works, in different mediums, from The Studio Museum in Harlem in New York City. The artworks themselves date from the early 20th century to today, reflecting the achievements of many artists of African descent, and SCMA will be the only Northeast venue for the show during its national tour. This Friday through Sunday, you can see the exhibit (and everything else in the museum) for free, and some community activities take place as well on Saturday. Visit scma.smith.edu for full details, including other special programs connected to the exhibit. — Steve Pfarrer

The Mary Jane Jones & Thor Jensen at Progression Brewing Co. // SATURDAY

In the past year, Progression Brewery has become a hotspot to catch some of the Valley’s best musicians as well as really talented traveling out-of-towners. This weekend is no exception. On the bill for Saturday night are the soulful, Northampton-based The Mary Jane Jones along with Brooklyn-based, rock ‘n roller Thor Jensen. The Mary Jane Jones are known for explosive sets; the eight-piece outfit boasts a strong brass section to compliment Mandy Pachios’ tender and powerful vocals. Jensen plays gritty rock and hates being predictable. His latest release, a five-track EP titled I’ll Be Alright shows the range in his style; Santana-like guitar riffs, rootsy acoustics, and even a bluesy ballad. Expect a lot of variety at this FREE show. All ages. Music starts at 8 p.m. 9 Pearl Street, Northampton. — Luis Fieldman

Lecture: Things you learn when you write the dictionary // THURSDAY

Yes I make my living through writing, so words are quite important to me, but I can’t imagine I’m the only one curious about this lecture by Merriam Webster lexicographer Emily Brewster, who will talk about what goes into dictionary writing. Brewster will share her word knowledge with those present at her free talk, and hopefully improve all our Scrabble skills. 7 p.m. Cushman Library, 28 Church St., Bernardston. Information at 413 648 5402 or cushmanlibrary@gmail.com. — Dave Eisenstadter