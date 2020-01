Writer Pete Redington talks about his recent article about gun owners in the Valley and about how people on opposite sides of the gun issue rarely speak to one another.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.