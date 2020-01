Podcast: Chris Goudreau on local independent record labels

Writer Chris Goudreau wrote a recent piece on local independent record labels in the Valley. Those include Feeding Tube Records in Florence, Disques de Lapin in Brattleboro, and Rub Wrongways Records in Northampton.

Listen here:

