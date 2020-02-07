Letters to the Editor: Are we there yet?

Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we now living under the rule of an authoritarian style government? Do we have a supreme leader who rules as a dictator want-to-be? Has our government become subject to fascism? Have we sacrificed freedom for a form of totalitarianism?

Perhaps these are just some of the questions we should be asking ourselves. Fascism is a form of far-right authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by a dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society and of the economy. Fascism is also extreme pride in country and “race,” with no expression of political disagreement allowed. Can one begin to draw some parallels of the above and the direction of which we are heading? Does the United States government, to some degree, meet the criteria of the definition above?

Fascism is like a cancer in government that slowly metastasizes and works its way into our lives when we become complacent.

The question we should all be asking is, “are we there yet”!

— Bill Paul, Chicopee

East-West rail to Boston

In response to “Between the Lines: The Slow Progress of East-West Rail,” published Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2020.

I’m all for it. We have tons of technology to stay connected on a global scale, but no way to stay connected locally. And to me, Boston is local and should be much more accessible.

— Patty Silva, Facebook comment

That Globe article was everything that separates Boston from Western Mass, culturally as well as geographically, all in a patronizing AF nutshell. We’re not a neighborhood of Boston nor will we ever be. Gentrification has already invaded Northampton and Amherst; there’s gotta be a better way to get an East-West rail without sacrificing Hampden County’s character.

— Kelly Drew, Facebook comment

We don’t need it. Waste of our money.

— Jeffery Diduk, Facebook comment

Distraught about the fake trial of Trump

Twenty-two state police officers are facing trial for an overtime scam by which they took money for time they did not work. No doubt their trials will involve witnesses and documents. They need Alan Dershowitz who is/was the lawyer of choice for O.J. Simpson, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. Dershowitz and other Trump lawyers managed to end the trial of the century without calling any witnesses or relevant documents.

Defrauding the public for money is minor compared to Trump’s crimes. We know that Trump was aided by Russia in the 2016 election. There was extensive social media “news” appearing legitimate but really coming from Russia telling Americans that Clinton was holding 100 to 300 children hostage in the basement of a pizzeria and renting them out as sex slaves. This was believed even though no parents were complaining about missing children. Another false news story was that Clinton had murdered 27 people even though no one was reported as missing. These false stories and others were believed and Russia’s meddling got Trump elected.

Trump has asked for, even demanded more foreign interference in the 2020 election. If we don’t have free and fair elections we no longer have a democracy. Many dictators in Russia, Turkey, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, etc. keep getting “re-elected” although they are cruel and despised by the people. This will be us. If the troopers don’t get a fair trial with documents and witnesses, they can go back to stealing money. Since Trump didn’t have a fair trial he can go back to rigging the 2020 election and no one can stop him. With help from Russia, maybe China, maybe Ukraine he certainly will.

— Malita Brown, Wilbraham