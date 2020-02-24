Podcast: Chris Goudreau on the end of free recycling in Western Mass

Since China has stopped accepting much of the United States’ recycling, many communities have had to pay to have their recyclables hauled away. Western Mass has been spared that up to now, but beginning July 1 that will change. Writer Chris Goudreau speaks about what this change will mean for many local communities.

