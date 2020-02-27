Staff Picks: Celseigh’s album release, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ Bernie Sanders, and DREAM Project

Celseigh’s Album Release Party at the 413 // FRIDAY

Doom ballad folk and outlaw country inspired artist (and Valley Advocate Sessions alumna) Celseigh will be releasing her debut album, “Ghosts’ Stories,” at the 413 in Easthampton this Friday. The show will also feature acoustic working class punk artist Colin Moran and Chris Eriquezzo of indie folk-rock quartet Quiet Houses. The 413, 40 ½ Holyoke St., Easthampton. 8-10 p.m. — Chris Goudreau

“Peter and the Starcatcher” at Smith College // FRIDAY and SATURDAY

This Tony award-winning play is adapted from a children’s book and is a prequel to “Peter Pan,” upending the classic story of “The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.” Described as a “fast-paced, irreverent, touching and funny theatrical experience,” the Smith College production includes pirates, jungle tyrants, a flying cat and more and is framed around childhood friends who meet as adults in a local bar to tell each other this story they’ve group up with. At the Hallie Flanagan Studio Theater, 122 Green St., Northampton at 7:30 p.m.; performances also March 5-7. Tickets are $10 general admission/$5 students & seniors; free for Smith students. Call 585-3220 or visit boxoffice@smith.edu. — Steve Pfarrer

Bernie Sanders at the MassMutual Center // FRIDAY

Presidential candidate (and mega celebrity) Bernie Sanders recently announced he will touch down in Springfield this Friday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. First off: it’s delicious irony that Sanders will hold forth in an arena named after one of the state’s largest insurance companies. But also, we don’t always get presidential candidates coming to western Massachusetts, and here’s a chance to see the main front-runner before we vote next Tuesday. Expect long lines and a good deal of talk about political revolution! The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6. 1277 Main St., Springfield. — Dave Eisenstadter

Bachata Academy DREAM Project at the Northampton Center for the Arts // FRIDAY

Bachata, a folk dance native to the Dominican Republic, is a three-step dance similar to salsa. The Bachata Academy DREAM Project performance features Grammy-nominated musician Abel Martinez and a group of students from the Bachata Academy in the Dominican Republic. Since 2013, the Bachata Academy has spread its song, dance, and taste of barrio culture to international audiences. The event takes place at 7 p.m. at 33 Hawley Street, Northampton. Advance tickets are $15; at the door $20. — Luis Fieldman