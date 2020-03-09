Podcast: Coronavirus preparations in the Valley discussed by Chris Goudreau

Valley Advocate Associate Editor Chris Goudreau speaks with Editor Dave Eisenstadter about local preparations for the coronavirus in the Pioneer Valley, based on reporting he did speaking with hospitals, municipalities, and individuals. In the time since this podcast was recorded, medical information has been updated as of Monday to indicate that in Massachusetts there are 28 presumptive positive cases with one case confirmed.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.