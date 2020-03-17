Podcast: Seeking Asylum in Western Mass Part 1, fleeing violence to arrive

Staff writer Luis Fieldman speaks about the first part of his three-part series on asylum seekers coming to Western Mass. This part focuses on the stories of Ramon and Santiago, whose names we changed to protect their identities as they escaped violence in their home countries.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.