Best Bicycle shop 2020 – Northampton Bicycle

Northampton Bicycle is hardly spinning its wheels over on Pleasant Street. Oh, wait…sometimes they are. “We offer sales, service, fittings, and stationary cycling classes,” Manager Leila Everett says. “You just have to bring your own bike. In the winter we trade our inventory of rental bikes for indoor cycling.” Fortunately, spring is here, which means bike riders can take advantage of what Everett says is one of the best things found out in nature: gravel. “We are all about the adventure. We have some of the best dirt roads in the Valley.” Offering top-of-the-line brands like Cannondale Slate will help novices and die-hards become one with the gravel — in a good way.