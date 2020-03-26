Best Carpet & flooring store 2020 – Summerlin Floors

Since 1968, Summerlin Floors has been the “home town flooring experts,” says the owner, Ann Bronner. Summerlin carries ceramic tile, carpeting, hardwoods, and laminates. They also have vinyl flooring from brands that include Armstrong and Mannington. Their collection of green materials are really popular. They offer bamboo and cork flooring, as well as Marmoleum, “ a natural product made from linseed oil, woodflour, pine rosin, jute, and limestone ,” according to their website. These products allow customers to have beautiful floors and peace of mind knowing that they ’ve made a sustainable choice. It’s a choice Bronner also feels good about. After all, she says, “It ’s our friends and neighbors that live here.”