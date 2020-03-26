Best Electrician 2020 – Dan Whiteley Electric

by | Mar 26, 2020

Dan Whiteley Electric

Best Electrician

Best Electrician - Dan Whiteley Electric

A man of few words but hard work, Whiteley’s dad started Whiteley Electric back in 1972. Now Whiteley and his crew are busy going “wherever our customers take us.” Asked about the secret of his success, Whiteley says, “We try to develop a relationship with folks and we work to keep those relationships alive. I have a great staff that helps me do that.” Whiteley says “thank you” to customers who voted for him again. “It’s an honor for myself and my staff — they ’re as humbled as I am.”

2nd Place

Marney Electric

3rd Place

Current Electric


