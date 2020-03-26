Best Equipment/party rentals 2020 – Hilltown Tents

If you’re invested in renting pole and frame tents for special occasions, Hilltown Tents is the place to go. Along with tents, they provide chairs, tables, dance floors, dishware, and linen. Owner Shirley Lilly and her husband saw a need for tent rentals in the Ashfield area and they happened to have some old tents that people wanted. As Lilly puts it, those old tents were crap, so they brought a new white tent and it expanded from there. For 40 years, Hilltown has been facilitating intimate residential events as well as commercial experience with schools and businesses that include UMass Amherst, Yankee Candle Co., the Farm Table, and Champney ’s Restaurant. “We have a wonderful crew that works with people,” Lilly says. “We’re just really proud to have that kind of crew that meet all our client’s needs and put their worries to rest.