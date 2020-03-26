Best Golf course 2020 – Northampton Country Club

For Chrissy Casagrande, the secret to the Northampton Country Club ’s success is being lucky to be surrounded by people who support them. In addition to maintaining what voters consider the best golf course in the Valley, the club has been working on improving its banquet facility, recently renovating its bar area. Casagrande considers it a great place to hold weddings, birthday parties, or any kind of event. The 19th hole in particular is unique at this course, open year round and open to everyone.