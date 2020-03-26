Best Handyperson 2020 – Stan-The-Fix-it-Man Home Repairs

If you need repairs on windows, doors, screens and locks, Stan-The-Fix-it-Man Home Repairs is the one to call. Owner Stan Pollack received his master’s degree in agriculture and was waiting on his big dream job. As a way to pay the bills, Pollack would knock on doors asking people if they needed anything to be fixed. That temporary job has lasted for 37 years. Not only does Pollack do repairs, but he also does dog training (something he added to the business a few years ago) helping canines and other animals be obedient to people. “I would like to thank all of the nice people that voted for me,” Pollack says. “I appreciate their confidence in me to do the work that I do.”