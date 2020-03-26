Best Health & fitness center (and location) 2020 – 50/50 Fitness/Nutrition

Owner Justin Killeen says 50/50 is best known for its community. “We love to host events and more importantly we love to bring people together,” he says. “Fitness doesn’t have to be a chore and we’re ready to prove it in a safe and effective way.” At their Route 9 training facility in Hadley, instructors specialize in personal training and small group strength training. “Education , proper instruction, and injury prevention define our training experie nce s ,” Killeen says. The company strives to encourage interaction and support. “At 50/50, regardless of age, gender, and exercise experience, we all come together to accomplish some truly amazing things,” he says.