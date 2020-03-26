Best Hospital 2020 – Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Cooley Dickinson, a Massachusetts General Hospital affiliate, is an acute care community hospital that offers medical/surgical, orthopedic, obstetric/gynecologic, psychiatric, geriatric, palliative, emergency, ambulatory, diagnostic, and rehabilitation service. The hospital prides itself on providing personal and compassionate as well as expert care close to home, along with the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital; Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, which provides home health and hospice nursing and rehabilitation visits; and Cooley Dickinson Medical Group, comprised of primary and specialty care physicians, nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and other providers.