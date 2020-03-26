Best Hospital 2020 – Cooley Dickinson Hospital

by | Mar 26, 2020

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Best Hospital

Best Hospital - Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Cooley Dickinson, a Massachusetts General Hospital affiliate, is an acute care community hospital that offers medical/surgical, orthopedic, obstetric/gynecologic, psychiatric, geriatric, palliative, emergency, ambulatory, diagnostic, and rehabilitation service. The hospital prides itself on providing personal and compassionate as well as expert care close to home, along with the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital; Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, which provides home health and hospice nursing and rehabilitation visits; and Cooley Dickinson Medical Group, comprised of primary and specialty care physicians, nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and other providers.

2nd Place

Baystate Medical Center

3rd Place

Holyoke Hospital


We’re Shaking Up The News Industry — You Can Help

Donate Now via Paypal!

You have Successfully Subscribed!