Best Hotel/inn 2020 – Hotel Northampton

Founded in 1927, a host of luminaries including John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt have passed through the establishment. Ashley Fillion, head of human resources and executive assistant to the hotel’s owner, Mansour Ghalibaf, says today’s guests can still expect the best. “The staff is very friendly and personable ,” she says. And they’re known as a great events venue. “We book lots of weddings and our New Year’s Eve weddings are really popular. The guests also love the grand ballroom, the atrium and sitting by the fireplace to relax.”