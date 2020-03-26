Best House painter 2020 – J. Greene Painting Service

Jason Greene wound up in a career in sales originally, but found that he had a much better time painting as a part of his father’s business during summers and weekends home from college. A Leeds resident, Greene wanted to start his own business and contribute to the community he grew up in. “I started small with myself and my father and ended up growing and hiring more,” he says. “I have anywhere from four to 11 people depending on the season.” With his employees, he develops a tight-knit connection. He says he feels humbled by the recognition for the Best of the Valley Reader’s Poll. “The best part of working in the Pioneer Valley hands down is the people,” he says. “I’m grateful that friends have become clients and clients have become friends.”