Best Lasik surgeon 2020 – Dr. Nancy Balin/Balin Eye & Laser Center

Dr. Nancy Balin is all business, which makes sense; she’s been improving people’s vision for over 30 years. “We ’re well-known throughout western Massachusetts as a state-of-the-art eye care facility. We offer a full range of routine eye care serves including LASIK and cataract surgery with advanced lens options,” she says. Balin Eye and Laser Center works hard to stay on the cutting edge of technology, as well. “We are always integrating new technologies into our practice and we’re excited and proud to be the only office in Western Mass to offer the KAMRA inlay, which helps patients 45 and older to read without glasses.”