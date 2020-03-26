Best Local insurance agency 2020 – Finck & Perras Insurance Agency

“We are proud to be a full service locally owned independent insurance agency providing auto home, business, marine and boat insurance to the people of the Pioneer Valley and beyond. We serve homeowners and businesses in Easthampton, Florence, Northampton and the surrounding Hampshire County towns throughout Western Massachusetts. Our marine insurance division serves people in MA, CT, NY, RI, ME, NH and VT. We strive to always provide insurance representation with a higher standard of service, as we’ve done since 1935.”

2nd Place

Webber & Grinnell Insurance

3rd Place

Whalen Insurance Agency


