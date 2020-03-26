Best Local ski area 2020 – Berkshire East

Skiing on the mountain in Charlemont has a long past that includes both Massachusetts Governor Endicott Peabody and Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy having skied there. Berkshire East has been in continuous operation since 1976. The terrain features trails that follow the outside of the mountain for beginner and intermediate skiers, while the interior trails are for intermediate and expert skiers. Berkshire East offers lessons and a ski school for children 7 and up. Ski day or night. The Resort isn’t just for skiing though. Visit in the summer for white water rafting, a zip line, roller coaster, mountain biking, and a treehouse trail. There are also educational classes about renewable energy taught at the on-site wind turbine and solar field. There’s something for everyone at Berkshire East.