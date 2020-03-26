Best Local tax service 2020 – Dove Business Associates, Inc.

“Dove Business Associates, Inc. has over 30 years of experience with federal and state income tax preparation for individuals and businesses. As a small local tax prep and accounting office, our customers are often our friends and neighbors, and we like to think we treat them as such. Many have their own small, local businesses, which we do our best to support both as customers and as professionals providing the services they need — whether that is tax preparation, bookkeeping, or payroll. We stay up to date with tax code changes through yearly education, so that we can do our best possible job for our clients. Our goal is to be complete and accurate, as well as approachable and friendly. Taxes are stressful enough for people, so we try to make them as painless as possible for our customers. We are so grateful to our many clients who took the time to vote. We are truly humbled.”