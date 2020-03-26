Best Motorcycle dealer 2020 – Harley-Davidson of Southampton

Marketing and advertising manager Katie Riel says that providing customers a great experience is key to the success of Southampton’s Harley Davidson. “It doesn’t matter the amount of their purchase,” she says. “Yo u ’re going to get great customer service.” Known for their huge selection of bikes, Riel says when you’re outside the building, it doesn’t look very big, but “we have a big showroom of 200 new and used motorcycles for people to choose from.” The shop also has service and parts departments and their techs are knowledgeable and experienced. So you don’t have to worry about your purchase of the upkeep of your bike. But Riel says that if you want to purchase something as small as a poker chip, the staff at Harley Davidson is going to treat you with respect and courtesy.