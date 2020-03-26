Best Outdoor gear/camping store 2020 – Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters

Sam’s is still a family-owned outdoor gear shop that sells everything from boots to kayaks. They are located in the Hadley and Brattleboro communities. Alan Pheg is a store manager in Hadley who says that the customer service at Sam’s and the prices help to make the store stand out in the outdoor gear market. “We try to get a fair price and to have the advice to go along with the merchandise,” Pheg says. “The people here in the Valley have welcomed us with open arms and we look forward to serving them for many years.”