Best Place for body work/auto painting 2020 – Full Tilt Auto Body

Matt Ciaschini co-owns Full Tilt Autobody with his brother Zachary, and they’ve been in business for more than 10 years now. Matt says they’re working hard at being the best. “We ’re a full-service collision repair shop and we work on all kind of cars. Anything and everything.” When asked what he has to say to voters who put Full Tilt in the top spot, Matt doesn’t hesitate: “Thank you; you’re the reason we do this. We love cars and we love helping people. We’re always on the custome r ’s side and we’re always going to put the customer first.”