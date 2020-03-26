Best Place for dog training 2020 – Animal Alliances

by | Mar 26, 2020

Animal Alliances

Best Place for dog training

Animal alliances runs about 15 dog training classes per week. Each course of training runs for an hour a week for four to five weeks. There are only five dogs in each class, so the animals and their humans get the attention they need. Depending on your pooch’s needs, Animal Alliances offers a Puppy Starter class, Doggy Decorum, Intermediate Manners, and Advanced Manners classes. Animal Alliances also offers specialty training classes and a Service Dog Training Program, and private behavior consultations.

2nd Place

It’s PAWSible! Dog Training Center & Day Camp

3rd Place

Sandy Meadow Farm


