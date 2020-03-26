Best Place for Pilates 2020 – Pilates Studio

Pilates Studio focuses first and foremost on the health of its customers and creating a feel-good atmosphere for pilates. The studio is best known for movement and fitness as well as injury rehabilitation. The Pilates Studio is also known for training pilates teachers across the Pioneer Valley, Hawley says. There are mat classes, apparatus classes, as well as private sessions at the studio. “I love it when someone wasn’t doing something and they start doing it again because it feels better,” Hawley says. Johnson says the ethos of the studio is health and well being, not trying to fit into a dress.