A Guide to Local Cannabis Dispensaries

Amherst
1 Rise Holdings Inc.
169 Meadow St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: 413-825-9770
Website: risecannabis.com/
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Massachusetts is one of eight states where Rise sells cannabis.
2 Mass Alternative Care Inc.
55 University Drive
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: 413-377-6240
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Mass Alternative Care sells small-batch cannabis and has its in-house flower is cultivated in its Chicopee facility with local products sourced from other parts of the state. A second location is in Chicopee.
Chicopee
3 Mass Alternative Care Inc.
1247 East Main St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phone: 413-377-6240
Website: massaltcare.com/
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Mass Alternative Care sells small-batch cannabis and has its in-house flower is cultivated in its Chicopee facility with local products sourced from other parts of the state. A second location opened in Amherst in late September.
4 Theory Wellness
672 Fuller Road
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-595-2011
Website: theorywellness.org/
Products: Offers recreational marijuana. The company says its products are made from award-winning hand-trimmed flower focused on unique genetics, slow curing, and small batches.
Easthampton
5 INSA Easthampton
122 Pleasant St.
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Phone: 413-206-6339
Website: myinsa.com/ locations/insa-easthampton/
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana, and has another medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield. INSA offers flower, concentrate, edibles, pre-rolled joints and vaporizers.
6 Easthampton Dispensary
74 Cottage St.
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone: 413-327-9393
Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com/
Products: Offers recreational marijuana. The shop, formerlly licensed to The Verb is Herb, is the only cannabis shop in downtown Easthampton. Also has dispensaries in Holyoke and Lee.
7 Liberty Cannabis
155 Northampton St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 413-893-9839
Website: libertycannabis.com/
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Under the license of Holistic Industries LLC, the national company that operates in five states, including Massachusetts.
Greenfield
8 Patriot Care
7 Legion Ave.
Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: 413-203-6131
Website: patriotcare.org/
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana
Patriot Care opened retail operations in Greenfield on April of 2019, the first in Franklin County.
Hadley
9 The Heirloom Collective
457 Russell St.
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone: 413-540-6783
Website: theheirloom collective.us/
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Using what it calls a “gently grown” approach from seed to sale, the dispensary offers flower, extracts, and infused products.
Holyoke
10 Boston Bud Factory
73 Sargeant St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: 413-420-8100
Website: bostonbudfactory.com/
Products: Offers recreational marijuana. Referring to itself as “the little guy,” the company says the distinction is what gives the city’s second adult-use marijuana store an opportunity to provide customers with quality marijuana products and cannabis education in a more relaxed, individually focused environment.
11 Canna Provisions
380 Dwight St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: 413-650-2500
Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com/
Products: Offers recreational marijuana. The shop, located in a 150-year-old historic former commercial paper mill building downtown, sells flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles and concentrates. Also has dispensaries in Easthampton and Lee.
Northampton
12 New England Treatment Access (NETA)
118 Conz St.
Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Phone: 413-727-8415
Website: netacare.org/ locations/neta-northampton/
Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. The dispensary was one of the first two stores to open for recreational marijuna sales in Massachusetts. The dispensary offers a large variety of strains cultivated to treat a broad range of patient conditions, as well as high-end edibles and vaporizer products that are strain and dosage specific, among other products.
13 Colonial Cannabis
34 Bridge St.
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m.
Phone: 413-570-4631
Website: colonialcannabisco.com/
Products: Offers recreational marijuana. Colonial Cannabis opened in June, and has plans to open another location in Pittsfield. The dispseary sells flower, pre-roll, vaporizers, concentrates and edibles, among other items.
Turners Falls
14 253 Farmacy
253 Millers Falls Road
Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phone: 413-863-5765
Website: 253farmacy.com/about-2/
Products: Offers recreational marijuana
253 Farmacy opened last September as the only marijuana retail store in Franklin County with on-site cultivation and manufacturing. 253 Farmacy calls itself a “deli-style cannabis marketplace.
Westfield
15 Cannabis Connection Inc.
40 Westfield Industrial Park
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: 413-752-2269
Website: ccofwestfield.com/
Products: Offers recreational marijuana. Became Westfield’s first recreational dispensary when it opened earlier this year.
Brattleboro, Vermont
16 Vermont Hempicurean
8 Flat St. Brattleboro, Vermont
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: 802-246-4367
Website: vthempicurean.com