Happenings in the Valley

The COVID-19 crisis and need to avoid crowds have canceled many planned events in the area, but alternatives are being arranged for online viewing, and in some cases, participation. Our online calendar has listings from organizations across the country hosting virtual events, but we’ve chosen to highlight some from local venues and groups.

Domestic violence awarenessvirtual speakerseries

Womanshelter/Compañeras is virtually hosting dynamic speakers and conversation about domestic violence in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “Allies in Action: A Speaker Series.”

Oct. 15, Break The Silence Against Domestic Violence Board President Tara Woodlee will speak about starting her advocacy after her daughter Ashleigh and her unborn baby were killed by Ashleigh’s boyfriend.

Oct. 22, roundtable of leaders from Massachusetts domestic violence services and prevention organizations. Womanshelter/Compañeras Executive Director Carmen Nieves, The Center of Hope and Healing Executive Director Isa Woldeguiorguis, Casa Myrna CEO Stephanie Brown and New Realm Coaching and Consulting Founder Elizabeth Solomon will be moderating the event.

The events are free; register at womanshelter.org/events-2. Those who would like to make a donation to Womanshelter/Compañeras, can make their donation at https://www.womanshelter.org/support-us/.

Amy Arbus exhibit

Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts, 181-183 Main St., Brattleboro, Vermont, presents “Amy Arbus, On the Street 1980 – 1990,” Oct. 10, noon to 7 p.m., with an appearance by the artist from 5 – 7. Exhibition continues through Nov. 22 and represents a selection of cutting edge photographs which singly and as a collection tap into a spirit of self-importance, idealism and fierce individuality.

Between 1980 and 1990, over 500 of photographer Amy Arbus’s impromptu and edgy portraits of New Yorkers appeared in the Village Voice’s monthly fashion feature, “On the Street.” Safety protocols of face masks, social distancing and limits to audience size will be followed during the opening and throughout the exhibition.

Green to the Extreme

Zea Mays Printmaking presents “Green to the Extreme,” an exhibition featuring multimedia printmaking works by 38 artists about the political, social, and personal issues related to natural resource exploitation, Oct. 4 to Nov. 1 at A.P.E. Gallery, 126 Main St., Northampton. The exhibition is associated with a pan-global art project, “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss,” “a multimedia, multi-venue, cross-border art intervention that will investigate extractive industry in all of its forms from mining and drilling to the reckless exploitation of water, soil, trees, marine life, and other natural resources.” (https://www.extractionart.org/home).

Zea Mays members were challenged to join this “international art ruckus” using only repurposed, plundered, rescued, recycled, traded materials in their art.

Gallery hours are posted on the website apearts.org. For additional information please contact ZMP Director Liz Chalfin at liz@zeamaysprintmaking.com or call 413- 584-1783.

Masks and social distancing are required while visiting gallery during gallery hours.

View the online exhibit at zeamaysprintmaking.com/green-to-the-extreme.

Jose Gonzalez new CD and virtual concert at UMass

Latin guitarist Jose Gonzalez and Criollo Clasico Trio will perform a Youtube concert on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. as part of the UMass Augusta Savage Revival/50-year Celebration. The video premiere concert is part of a digital performance series at UMass. Artists will be available to chat with the audience during the premiere. The concert will also be available for audiences to enjoy online Oct. 9- 15. Information to log in is available at theUMass Augusta Savage Gallery website. REVIVAL/50 is a year-long digital performance series celebrating Augusta Savage Gallery’s 50th Anniversary.

Rock River Artists festival

Rock River Artists will be joined by a few peers in a safe art/craft festival on the common in Newfane, Vermont, Oct. 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the well-spaced booths find functional pottery by Diane Echlin, photography by Christine Triebert, raku pottery by Richard Foye, marquetry and inlay by T. Breeze Verdant, functional pottery by Carol Ross and pottery by Matt Tell and more. Admission is free.