Currently Open Local Dispensaries 2/25/21

Amherst

1 Rise Holdings Inc.

169 Meadow St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-825-9770

Website: risecannabis.com/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Massachusetts is one of eight states where Rise sells cannabis.

2 Mass Alternative Care Inc.

55 University Drive

Hours: Monday through Thursday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Phone: 413-377-6240

Website: massaltcare.com/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Mass Alternative Care sells small-batch cannabis and has its in-house flower is cultivated in its Chicopee facility with local products sourced from other parts of the state. A second location is in Chicopee.

Chicopee

3 Theory Wellness

672 Fuller Road

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-595-2011

Website: theorywellness.org/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. The company says its products are made from award-winning hand-trimmed flower focused on unique genetics, slow curing, and small batches.

Easthampton

4 INSA Easthampton

122 Pleasant St.

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Phone: 413-206-6339

Website: myinsa.com/ locations/insa-easthampton/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana, and has another medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield. INSA offers flower, concentrate, edibles, pre-rolled joints and vaporizers.

5 Canna Provisions

74 Cottage St. (formerly The Verb is Herb)

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-327-9393 Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. The shop, formerly licensed to The Verb is Herb, is the only cannabis shop in downtown Easthampton. Also has dispensaries in Holyoke and Lee.

6 Liberty Cannabis

155 Northampton St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 413-893-9839

Website: libertycannabis.com/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Under the license of Holistic Industries LLC, the national company that operates in five states, including Massachusetts.

Greenfield

7 Patriot Care

7 Legion Ave.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-203-6131

Website: patriotcare.org/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Patriot Care opened retail operations in Greenfield on April of 2019, the first in Franklin County.

Hadley

8 The Heirloom Collective

457 Russell St.

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-540-6783

Website: theheirloom collective.us/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Using what it calls a “gently grown” approach from seed to sale, the dispensary offers flower, extracts, and infused products.

Holyoke

9 Boston Bud Factory

73 Sargeant St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 413-420-8100

Website: bostonbudfactory.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. Referring to itself as “the little guy,” the company says the distinction is what gives the city’s second adult-use marijuana store an opportunity to provide customers with quality marijuana products and cannabis education in a more relaxed, individually focused environment.

10 Canna Provisions

380 Dwight St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-650-2500

Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. The shop, located in a 150-year-old historic former commercial paper mill building downtown, sells flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles and concentrates. Also has dispensaries in Easthampton and Lee

11 Holyoke Cannabis

380 Dwight St., No. 3

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Phone: 413-322-8611

Website: holyokecannabis.com

Northampton

12 New England Treatment Access (NETA)

118 Conz St.

Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: 413-727-8415

Website: netacare.org/ locations/neta-northampton/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. The dispensary was one of the first two stores to open for recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts. The dispensary offers a large variety of strains cultivated to treat a broad range of patient conditions, as well as high-end edibles and vaporizer products that are strain and dosage specific, among other products.

13 Resinate Northampton Dispensary

110 Pleasant St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Phone: 508-476-6290

Website: www.iresinate.com

14 Jack‘s Recreational Cannabis

34 Bridge St. (formerly Colonial Cannabis Company)

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-570-4631

Website: colonialcannabisco.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. Colonial Cannabis opened in June, and has plans to open another location in Pittsfield. The dispseary sells flower, pre-roll, vaporizers, concentrates and edibles, among other items.

15 Hempest

2 Conz St., No. 4

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 12-8 p.m.

Phone: 413-585-9707

Website: hempestdispensary.com/

16 Turning Leaf Centers

261 King St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Phone: 413-889-5323

Website: turningleafcenters.com/

ORANGE

17 Silver Therapeutics

5 South Main St.

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Phone: 978-633-4225

Website: silver-therapeutics.com

Turners Falls

18 253 Farmacy

253 Millers Falls Rd.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: 413-863-5765

Website: 253farmacy.com/about-2/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana

253 Farmacy opened last September as the only marijuana retail store in Franklin County with on-site cultivation and manufacturing. 253 Farmacy calls itself a “deli-style cannabis marketplace.

Westfield

19 Cannabis Connection Inc.

40 Westfield Industrial Park

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-752-2269

Website: ccofwestfield.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. Became Westfield’s first recreational dispensary when it opened earlier this year.

Brattleboro, Vermont

20 Vermont Hempicurean

8 Flat St. Brattleboro, Vermont

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 802-246-4367

Website: vthempicurean.com/