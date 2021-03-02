Advocate Events – 2/25/21

“Into the Mist,” a photographic montage by Larry Rankin, is one of several works that will be on display at Gallery A3 in March/April.

Smith College Museum of Art will host a series of programs this spring. Among them are:

Black Futures, March 1, 7-8:30 p.m., online. Join Kimberly Drew ’12, Thelma Golden ’87, Jenna Wortham and Amanda Williams for a conversation about Drew and Wortham’s recently released volume: “Black Futures.” The discussion will center around themes of art as a producer of and safeguard for Black futurity and the importance of preserving Black culture in the contemporary moment.

Miller Lecture by Asma Naeem, March 4, 5 p.m., online. In this free lecture, “The Ethics of Canon Correction: Creating New Narratives in Art History,” Naeem shares her work at the Baltimore Museum of Art and the National Portrait Gallery to correct the art historical canon and tell a broader, more inclusive narrative of a shared history based on the values of equity, diversity and justice.

The registration links for these programs can be found at https://scma.smith.edu/calendar

‘The (Little) Big Broadcast’

SOUTH HADLEY — The Jazz Ensembles of Mount Holyoke College present the 16th edition of “The Big Broadcast!” on Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., in a free streaming event.

Now titled “The (Little) Big Broadcast,” it’s a one-hour tribute to the 1940s radio show, created by and directed by Mark Gionfriddo, featuring the Mount Holyoke College Big Band, Vocal Jazz, and Chamber Jazz Ensembles performing well-known tunes from the swing era and the American songbook. WWLP-TV meteorologist Brian Lapis is emcee “Fred Kelley” for his 14th consecutive season.

Tickets are free for both streamings of The (Little) Big Broadcast! Advance reservations are required. For tickets visit https://events.mtholyoke.edu, and select on the March 6 in the calendar.

WAM Theatre announces 2021 season

LENOX — WAM Theatre has announced its 2021 season that includes “Letters To Kamala,” “The Light,” and “Kamloopa.”

The season begins with two online play readings, starting with “Letters To Kamala,” by Rachel Lynett, directed by Nicole Brewer, which will be available to stream March 14-21. In the tense lead up to the 2020 presidential election, playwright Lynett conjures three female American political leaders of the past to share their wisdom, perspective, and wry humor with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. They include: Charlotta Bass, the first Black woman candidate for vice president, Charlene Mitchell, the first Black woman to run for president, and Patsy Matsu Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to be elected to the House of Representatives, first Asian-American woman to run in Congress and the first Asian-American to run for president.

The next play reading of “The Light,” by Loy A. Webb, directed by Colette Robert, will be available for streaming April 25-May 2. A surprise proposal gift puts the future of Genesis and Rashad’s relationship at risk when they are forced to confront a devastating secret from the past.

Tickets for “Letter to Kamala” and “The Light” are on sale now. Audiences can book a ticket to the virtual readings and view anytime during the week. Patrons can pick their own ticket price, ranging from $15-$50. For more information or to reserve your tickets today, visit wamtheatre.com or call 413-274-8122.

“Kamloopa” will debut this fall.

Purple and Yellow display at Gallery A3

Gallery A3 will devote its March/April window display to artworks that play a rich range of purple tones against various shades of yellow. The art of “Purple and Yellow: Optical Pop” includes painting, photography, and photographic montage and collage, as well as three-dimensional work, all installed in the windows of Gallery A3 and the adjacent GoBerry Frozen Yogurt in downtown Amherst.

The display will be available for viewing from March 4 to April 24 at 28 Amity St. in Amherst. An artist forum online event is scheduled for April 8. Visit the Gallery’s website at gallerya3.com for information and registration.

HCC’s Taber Gallery presents online faculty art exhibition

HOLYOKE – The Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College is presenting a virtual exhibition of original art by members of the college’s Visual Art faculty. The 2021 HCC Visual Art Faculty Exhibition can be viewed online now through the end of the Spring 2021 semester.

Contributing faculty members include: Alix Hegeler (painting, printmaking), Benj Gleeksman (graphics), Bill Devine (drawing), Christopher Willingham (drawing), Cynthia Ludlam (drawing, 3D design), Douglas Breault (drawing, 2D design), Felice Caivano (3D design), Joe Saphire (digital studio, photography), John Calhoun (2D design, drawing), Lahri Bond (illustration, 2D design), Margie Rothermich (2D and 3D design, drawing, ceramics, sculpture), Tara Conant (photography), and Vance Chatel (graphics).

The art show can be viewed at hcc.edu/taber-faculty21 The virtual exhibition is arranged by first name alphabetically and features up to five selections from each contributing full- and part-time HCC faculty member.

The Taber Gallery made its first foray into virtual exhibitions last spring with its 2020 Student Art Exhibition, which can still be viewed online at: https://2020hccstudentartexhibition.blogspot.com/