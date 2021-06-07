Itching for some theater, music? Here’s some ideas

It’s been a long year, but how’s this for a bit of uplifting news – shows are coming back, albeit slowly at first. Here is a roundup of some of the in-person and virtual events starting in May.

Music

Sunday, May 2

Karrin Allyson, Marty Jaffe and Valley Jazz Voices, 4 p.m. (Virtual, Free) Five-time Grammy nominated jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson will perform along with bassist Marty Jaffe and Valley Jazz Voices in this free, livestream concert. This event is directed by Jeff Olmstead and produced in partnership with Northampton Open media. For links to the concert on YouTube and Facebook visit: ValleyJazzVoices.org, or watch on Community TV in Northampton, Easthampton Greenfield, Hadley, Pittsfield and Springfield.

Thursday, May 6

The Timeless Genius of Chopin, 8 p.m. (Virtual, Free) The Sage Chamber Music Society presents this series of four livestreamed recitals of piano works by Frédéric Chopin, performed by Jiayan Sun, the Iva Dee Hiatt Visiting Artist in Piano at Smith College. The final performance in the series “Complete Preludes, Selected Late and Other Works” will be broadcast live from Sweeney Concert Hall. To register visit: ChopinatSmith.eventbrite. com. For more information visit libguides.smith.edu/geniuschopin.

Springfield College Virtual Band Concert and Music Student Showcase, 12 p.m. (Virtual, Free) Members of the Springfield College band, along with featured music students from campus vocal and instrumental studios, will present a program of music recorded during spring semester. The repertoire performed will focus on the theme of social justice in American music. The videos will go “live” on May 6 at noon. For a link to the concert visit springfield.edu/simpson

Saturday May 8 – Friday May 21

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Spring Chamber Concert Series ($25, Virtual) This concert, the third in Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Chamber Concert series, features musical selections by three SSO ensembles: The String Quartet: Masako Yanagita, Violin; Marsha Harbison, Violin; Delores Thayer, Viola; Boris Kogan, Cello; The String Trio: Beth Welty, Violin; Noralee Walker, Viola; Joel Wolfe, Cello; Percussion Trio: Martin Kluger, Nathan Lassell, and Robert McEwan.

Join on the premiere date, or stream anytime on demand through May 21. Concert begins May 8 at 5 p.m. and goes through May 21 at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at: www.springfieldsymphony.org/ event/spring-chamber-concert- series-three/

May 8

Pioneer Valley Symphony. Faure Requiem: A Community Tribute (Virtual, $15 per device) Pioneer Valley Symphony, with Chorus Director Sarah Paque and Music Director Tianhui Ng, present this virtual event marking a year of collective grief, resilience and hope. The music will be interspersed with video stories from essential workers in our community reflecting on tragedy and triumph. The concert will take place on Zoom. Tickets can be purchased at: www.pvsoc.org

May 9-17

Jerez Festival from Spain (Virtual, $15 or $20) Laudable Productions presents livestreaming events featuring several performances from the Jerez Festival in Spain. One of the premier flamenco festivals in the world, this year marks the 25th anniversary and the first time to livestreamed festival performances. The schedule includes: May 9, 2:30 p.m., Ballet Flamenco de Andalucia; May 15, 2:30 p.m., Eduardo Guerrero; May 16, 12:30 p.m., Fernando Jimenez and Pastora Galvan; May 17, 2:30 p.m., La Moneta. More about the festival and tickets at thirdrow.live/events/ festival-de-jerez/

May 16-June 6

Black Birch Vineyard Shows (Live, Four Sundays, all shows at 6:30 p.m., 108 Straights Road, Hatfield.) Signature Sounds presents its second season at Black Birch Vineyard with a lineup of four concerts. The schedule includes: Sunday, May 16, Jeffrey Foucault. Tickets are $32 in advance and $37 at the door; Sunday, May 23, Ryan Montbleau. Tickets are $34.99 in advance and $40 at the door; Sunday, May 30, The Suitcase Junket. Tickets are $29.99 in advance and $35 at the door; and Sunday, June 6, Dar Williams. Tickets are $44.99 in advance and $50 at the door.

For tickets and more information visit: www.signaturesoundspresents.com/bbv

July 11-Aug. 15

The Sevenars Summer Concerts (Live, Suggested donation of $20 per person, 15 Ireland St., Worthington.) Celebrating a half-century of summer concerts, members of the Schrade and James families present the 2021 Sevenars series.

The schedule: Sunday, July 11, The Traditional Opening: Rorianne Schrade, Lynelle James, and Christopher James performing the music of Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Debussy, Ravel, Piazzolla, William Grant Still, R.Y. Schrade, and more; Sunday, July 18, The Elm Chamber Ensemble with violinist Joel Pitchon Pitchon, cellist Volcy Pelletier and pianist Yelena Beriyeva will perform selections from Beethoven, Brahms and Turina; Sunday, July 25, Pianist Jiayan Sun, performing all Beethoven; Sunday, Aug. 1, Taconic Chamber Players, violist Ariel Rudiakov, violinist Joana Genova, violinist Heather Braun and cellist Thomas Landschoot, performing Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Jessie Montgomery, and Stephen Dankner; Sunday, Aug. 8, Violinist Alexis Walls, and pianist Lynelle James perform a program of Handel, Fauré, Gershwin, Kreisler, and Piazzolla; Sunday, Aug. 15, The Bob Sparkman Trio with clarinetist Bob Sparkman, pianist Jerry Noble, and bass guitarist Kara Noble offer selections of American Jazz.

Check for updates on admission policy for 2021 closer to the summer: www.sevenars.org

July 12-16

The Jazz in July (Virtual) The Jazz in July program at the University of Massachusetts offers improvisational clinics and master classes for instrumentalists and vocalists. Organizers are currently working on streaming live public performances on Friday, July 16. When more information becomes available it can be accessed at: www.Jazzinjuly.com or by calling 413-545-4158

Saturday, Aug. 7

Gili Yalo and Anbessa Orchestra at the Florence Congregational Church (Live and virtual) Laudable Productions presents live music and havdalah called “Catharsis,” featuring special guest Gili Yalo from Tel Aviv, with the Israeli-American Ethio-Groove band Anbessa Orchestra. The celebration “Catharsis” brings together Beit Ahavah synagogue’s members with the broader Valley global music community in a partnership with Blues to Green (producers of Springfield Jazz & Roots). This will be a hybrid performance with a limited in-person audience and livestream to remote guests. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available soon at: www.thirdrow.live and www.laudable.productions

August 27-29

35th Annual Green River Festival, (Live, Franklin County Fairground, 89 Wisdom Way. Weekend pass $139.99, Friday pass $44.99, Saturday pass $69.99, Sunday pass $69.99) The Green River Festival has relocated to the Franklin County Fairground for 2021. The lineup features over 30 acts. Performances will be presented on three stages, including a special intimate space in the historic Roundhouse. The lineup is as follows with more artists TBA: Friday, Aug. 27: Shakey Graves, Deer Tick, Antibalas, Twisted Pine, Sammy Rae and Friends, Pine Leaf Boys, The big Take Over, Combo Lulo and the Soggy Po Boys. Saturday, Aug. 28: Jon Baptiste, Valerie June, Rebirth Brass Band, JD McPherson, Cinmafunk, Ghost of Paul Revere, Kris Delmhorst and Jeffrey, Foucault, The Treaty (formerly Whiskey Treaty Roadshow), Taylor Ashton, Bella White, and Charlie Parr; Sunday, Aug. 29: Ani Defranco, Brive By Truckers, Mandolin Orange, Bonny Light Horseman, Son Little, Sierra Ferrell, Ranky Tanky and Rachel Baiman.

For tickets and more information visit: www.greenriverfestival.com

Theater

Sunday, May 2

“Immigrant Voices.” (Virtual, 7-9:30 p.m., $10) A showcase of artistic performances by Center for New Americans’ immigrant students, alumni, and allies. In collaboration with the Shea Theater. Access to this digital event is $10. Proceeds will be shared with the Shea Theater Arts Center. To purchase tickets visit: www.cnam.org

Double Edge Theater

“Howling at the Moon,” June 8-12 (Live) Author, musician, and storyteller Larry Spotted Crow Mann of the Nipmuc Nation will lead the audiences into the performance with his own story drawn from his play “Freedom in Season.”

“Distant Memories, Future Dreams,” July 17-Aug. 8 (Live) The performance takes place outdoors, and with traveling adventures and epic imagination. Directed by Jeremy Louise Eaton and Stacy Klein and created with the Double Edge Ensemble.

Tickets available in early May. For each show general admission is: $40, students and seniors: $37 children: $25. For tickets Visit: www.Doubleedgetheatre.org Double Edge Theatre is located at 948 Conway Road, Ashfield, (413) 628-0277

The Chester Theater Company at Hancock Shaker Village

“Title and Deed,” June 16-27 (Live) Written by Will Eno and directed by Keira Naughton. A man has traveled to where we live, from somewhere undisclosed. Business or pleasure? Neither. Stars James Barry, known to CTC audiences for his work in The Aliens, The Night Alive and Sister Play.

“The Niceties,” July 14-25 (Live) Written by Eleanor Burgess. Zoe, a Black student at an elite liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history, and power. Casting TBA

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” Aug. 18-29 (Live) Written by Nia Vardalos and directed by Daniel Elihu Kramer, “Tiny Beautiful Things” stars Tara Franklin, James Barry and Paul Pontrelli. A celebration of the simple beauty of being a human being, this play is based on the “Dear Sugar” column.

All performances are Wednesdays at 3 p.m., Thursdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 (for the Niceties only) and Sunday at 3 p.m. Performances will take place under a well-ventilated tent on the grounds of the Hancock Shaker Village at 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield.

Tickets: $45 single ticket; Chesterfield and Middlefield residents $10; Military Personnel $15; ETB and Connector Care Card to Culture $10, Student Rush, available day of show only $10. Purchase tickets online at ci.ovationtix.com/35011 or by phone: (413) 354-7771, Monday and Wednesdays, 12-3 p.m. For more information visit Chestertheatre.org

The Serious Play Ensemble at The Workroom Theatre

“Moving Water,” July 22-25 (Live) Directed by Sheryl Stoodley with collaborating artists and collaborative playwright Eric Henry Sanders, and featuring Kermit Dunkelberg, Ximena Salmeron, and Will Sawyers. “Moving Water” is a devised physical theatre production centered on the global water crisis, with highly visual staging, a diverse ensemble, choreographed movement, video environments, and original music.

Shows on July 22,23, and 24 will be at 8 p.m., a matinee performance on July 25 will take place at 2 p.m. Tickets for a limited audience will be on sale online thru Brown Paper Tickets.

Laudable Productions at Bartlett Farm

“Barbès in the Woods,” Aug. 21 (Live) A festival homage to an eclectic music bar in Brooklyn well known for hosting more than 700 performances a year. This one-day festival brings a variety of talented New York musicians to this idyllic pastoral setting in Montague.

Tickets and reservations are available on May 1 and will continue to do so in blocks following state guidelines around gatherings. This event begins at 3 p.m. and goes to 11 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $15 youth and $25 for Montague residents. Bartlette Farm is located at 27 Center St., Montague

For more information visit Barbesinthe woods.com