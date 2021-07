Currently Open Local Dispensaries

Amherst

1 Rise Holdings

169 Meadow St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-825-9770

Website: risecannabis.com/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana.

2 Mass Alternative Care Inc.

55 University Drive

Hours: Monday through Thursday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Phone: 413-377-6240

Website: massaltcare.com/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. A second location is in Chicopee.

Chicopee

3 Theory Wellness

672 Fuller Road

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-595-2011

Website: theorywellness.org/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

Easthampton

4 INSA Easthampton

122 Pleasant St.

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Phone: 413-206-6339

Website: myinsa.com/ locations/insa-easthampton/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana.

5 THE VERB IS HERB

74 Cottage St. (formerly The Verb is Herb)

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-327-9393 Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. The shop is formerly licensed to The Verb is Herb. Also has dispensaries in Holyoke and Lee.

6 Liberty Cannabis

155 Northampton St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 413-893-9839

Website: libertycannabis.com/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. Under the license of Holistic Industries LLC, the national company also has a dispensary in Springfield.

Greenfield

7 Patriot Care

7 Legion Ave.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-203-6131

Website: patriotcare.org/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana.

Hadley

8 The Heirloom Collective

457 Russell St.

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-540-6783

Website: theheirloom collective.us/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana.

Holyoke

9 Boston Bud Factory

73 Sargeant St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 413-420-8100

Website: bostonbud factory.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

10 Canna Provisions

380 Dwight St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-650-2500

Website: cannaprovisionsgroup.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. Also has dispensaries in Easthampton and Lee

11 Holyoke Cannabis

380 Dwight St., No. 3

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Phone: 413-322-8611

Website: holyokecannabis.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana

Northampton

12 New England Treatment Access (NETA)

118 Conz St.

Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: 413-727-8415

Website: netacare.org/ locations/neta-northampton/

Products: Offers medical and recreational marijuana. The dispensary was one of the first two stores to open for recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts.

13 Resinate Northampton Dispensary

110 Pleasant St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Phone: 508-476-6290

Website: www.iresinate.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

14 Jack‘s Recreational Cannabis

34 Bridge St. (formerly Colonial Cannabis Company)

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-570-4631

Website: colonialcannabisco.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

15 Hempest

2 Conz St., No. 4

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 12-8 p.m.

Phone: 413-585-9707

Website: hempestdispensary.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

16 Trulieve

216 North King St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-207-3521

Website: trulieve.com

Products: Offers recreational and medical marijuana

17 Turning Leaf Centers

261 King St.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Phone: 413-889-5323

Website: turningleafcenters.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

ORANGE

18 Silver Therapeutics

5 South Main St.

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Phone: 978-633-4225

Website: silver-therapeutics.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

Southampton

19 Dreamer Cannabis

15 College Highway

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 413-203-5004

Website: dreamercannabis.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD

20 Liberty Cannabis

1300 Boston Road

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 413-750-9696

Website: libertycannabis.com/

Products: Offers recreat––ional marijuana

21 INSA

1200 W. Columbus Ave.

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Phone: 877-500-INSA

Website: insa.com

Products: Offers recreational marijuana. (Also offers medical marijuana in Springfield at 506 Cottage St.)

Turners Falls

22 253 Farmacy

253 Millers Falls Rd.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: 413-863-5765

Website: 253farmacy.com/ about-2/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana

Westfield

23 Cannabis Connection Inc.

40 Westfield Industrial Park

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 413-752-2269

Website: ccofwestfield.com/

Products: Offers recreational marijuana.

West SprinGfield

24 Affinity

175 Circuit Avenue

Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, closed

Phone: 413-217-1155

Website: affinityne.com

Products: Offers medical marijuana

Brattleboro, Vermont

25 Vermont Hempicurean

8 Flat St. Brattleboro, Vermont

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 802-246-4367

Website: vthempicurean.com/