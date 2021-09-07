Live Music in the Valley for September

Sept. 8 — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Academy of Music, 7:30 p.m. Americana favorite Giddens has a new album out, “They’re Calling Me Home,” which she recorded with Italian multi-instrumentalist Turrisi. $34.99-$44.99

Sept. 9 — Lindsey Buckingham (with opener Sammy Brue), Academy of Music, 7:30 p.m. Veteran singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer, who first came to public attention with Fleetwood Mac, has a new solo album due out in mid-September. $49.50-$229.50 (the latter is a for a VIP package)

Sept. 9 — Hiss Golden Messenger (solo), Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Hiss Golden Messenger frontman M.C. Taylor plays a solo show, featuring cuts from his new folk-driven album, “Quietly Blowing It.” $25-$30

Sept. 10 — Madeleine Peyroux and Joan Osborne, Academy of Music, 8 p.m. Swing-era jazz and blues singer Peyroux plays all the cuts from her seminal 2004 album, “Careless Love,” while multi-genre singer Osborne will play her breakthrough 1991 album, “Relish,” in its entirety. $39.50-$59.50

Sept. 10 — Dan Bern, Iron Horse Music Hall, 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter (and painter) Bern stayed busy during the pandemic, releasing four new albums in the past couple of years. $20

Sept. 10 — Poppy Chubby, Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. The inimitable Popa Chubby, born Ted Horowitz, has been playing hard-rocking electric blues and soul for over 25 years. $20.00-$25.00

Sept. 10 — LEONID & FRIENDS, Calvin Theatre, 8 p.m. This 11-piece, Moscow-based group, billed as the “world’s greatest Chicago trubute band,” plays the music of the hugely popular ‘70s-era band. $29.50-$49.50

Sept. 11 — Mdou Moctar, Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. Tuareg guitarist and songwriter Mdou Moctar reforges contemporary Saharan music and rock music with full-blast noise and guitar shredding. $17.50-$20.00

Sept. 14 — Tank and the Bangas, (plus McKinley Dixon), Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. Playing a mix of funk, soul, hip hop, and rock — plus some spoken word — this New Orleans group received a Grammy nomination in 2020 for best new group. $22.50-$25.00

Sept. 15 — David Cook, Iron House Music Hall, 7 p.m. Pop songwriter and performer David Cook, who won the seventh season of “American Idol” in 2008, released a new EP, “The Looking Glass,” earlier this year. $26.50-$76.50

Sept. 16 — Eric Hutchinson (solo), Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. Genre-hopping singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson explores Americana, soul, ‘90s alt-rock, pop, and jazz. $25.00-$30.00

Sept. 17 — Darlingside, Academy of Music, 7:30 p.m. Folk-rock favorites Darlingside, who have played regularly in the Valley over the last several years and are known for their tight harmonies, will play their 2015 album, “Birds Say,” in its entirety. $19.99-$29.99

Sept. 17 — Yo La Tengo, Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. These indie rock heroes from new Jersey have been playing their own music their own way for well over 30 years. $29.50-$35.00

Sept. 17 — Goldrush, Iron Horse Music Hall, 7 p.m. This Neil Young tribute band plays over fice decades’ worth of Neil Young songs. $20

Sept. 18 — Julien Baker (with openers Thao & The Get Down Stay Down and Katie Malco), Calvin Theatre, 8 p.m. Baker, an acclaimed singer-songwriter whose music mixes indie folk and rock, released her first album, “Sprained Ankle,” in 2015 when was just 20. $25-$35

Sept. 19 — Peter Asher, Iron Horse Music Hall, 7 p.m. Peter Asher’s pop resume goes back to the days of the Beatles, when he was part of the duo Peter & Gordon, and includes his production work with multiple artists. He’ll be backed by a five-piece band for a show called “A Musical Memoir of the 60s and Beyond.” $30

Sept. 19 — Arcadia Folk Festival, Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Produced by Signature Sounds, this family-friendly show features Chris Smither, Lori McKenna, Suzanne Vega, The Green Sisters, Barnstar! and more. $49.99-$59.99; free for kids 10 and under.

Sept. 22 — Amigo the Devil (with openers Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Stephanie Lambring), Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. Amigo the Devil is the artistic moniker of Danny Kiranos, a Texas-based singer-songwriter whose music has been called “MurderFolk”; he counts Tom Waits, Nick Cave, Johnny Paycheck, and Billie Holiday among his influences. $20.00-$23.00

Sept. 23 — Jeremy Ivey (with opener Dillon Warnick), Iron Horse Music Hall, 7 p.m. Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ivey, who has previously backed his wife, country singer Margo Price, on guitar, has now released two albums of his own. $15

Sept. 23 — Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.), Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. The lead vocalist and songwriter for the American rock band O.A.R. plays a solo show at Gateway. $35.00-$40.00

Sept. 24 — Crystal Bowersox plus David Luning, Iron Horse Music Hall, 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Bowersox, who wowed viewers of Season 9 of “American Idol” with her rootsy singing, has earned comparisons to Ani DiFranco, Sheryl Crow and Janis Joplin. $20-$70

Sept. 24 — Caveman plus Liily and Caroline Kingsbury, Iron Horse Music Hall, 10 p.m. Indie rockers Caveman have been a key contributor to the New York indie rock/pop scene for over 10 years. $15

Sept. 24 — Christoph Irniger Trio, Shea Theater, 7:30 p.m. The Swiss tenor saxophonist, composer and band leader brings a sound rooted in jazz tradition as well as improvisation. Presented by Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares. $15

Sept. 25 — Big Al Anderson and the Floor Models, Shea Theater, 8 p.m. Rambunctious guitarist Al Anderson is an area favorite from his days with NRBQ, and he’s long since been a go-to songwriter in Nashville. $35.00

Sept. 25 — Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds, Iron Horse Music Hall, 7 p.m. Brit guitarist Kim Simmonds formed Savoy Brown in 1965 in London, and hard-edged blues-rock has been the band’s staple sound for some 40 albums. $22.50

Sept. 25 — The Dead Tongues, Iron Horse Music Hall, 10 p.m. North Caroline singer-songwriter Ryan Gustafson and The Dead Tongues offer “a beautifully fractured vision of folk, country, blues, and cosmic American rock.” $15

Sept. 26 — The Ellen Cogen Ensemble, Iron Horse Music Hall, 7 p.m. Local pianist, singer and music educator Ellen Cogen leads a group of jazz veterans who interpret the music of Joni Mitchell, the Grateful Dead, Miles Davis, Thelonius Monk and more. $15

Sept. 28 — Summer Salt (with Covey and Breakup Shoes), Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. Matthew Terry and Eugene Chung of indie-rock duo Summer Salt mix breezy harmonies and guitar pop that blends elements of the Beach Boys, bossa nova and jazz. They also have a new album out, “Sequoia Moon.” $18.00-$22.00

Sept. 29 — The High Kings, Academy of Music, 8 p.m. One of Ireland’s most popular folk bands, The High Kings play a mix of traditional Irish music, original songs, and arrangements of other music. $25-$45

Sept. 29 — The Milk Carton Kids, Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. The folk duo of Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale have earned three Grammy nominations and dedicated followers the world over for their close harmonies and thoughtful songwriting. $38.50-$45.00

Sept. 30 — Al & Rob (from moe.), Gateway City Arts, 8 p.m. Al Schnier (guitar) and Rob Derhak (bass) from the jam band moe. will play a “moe.stly” acoustic show that includes their original songs, some covers, and witty banter. $25.00-$30.00