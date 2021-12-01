Stagestruck: Deck Us All

Tidings of comfort and joy, along with seasonal satires, are filling the area’s theaters. This month, I count at least three Christmas Carols and a Nutcracker, along with original takes on evergreen Hollywood movies and more family-friendly events.

God bless us, what would the season be without A Christmas Carol? The most-read (and -adapted) of all Dickens’ works is vying for attention on three stages up and down the Valley, all of them original adaptations of the classic.

Exit Seven Players in Ludlow present a musical version, with a score by Peter Hicks, this weekend and next; northern Connecticut’s Suffield Players mount a new rendering by Ryan Bird Dec. 3-5; and in southern Vermont there’s one set in a 1930s radio studio, with six actors taking all the parts and a foley artist providing live sound effects. That one is a fundraiser for the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry; Dec. 18, 2pm, Memorial Hall, 14 West Main St., Wilmington, VT. No reservations, admission by cash donation or non-perishable food item,

Hot on the heels of those three Christmas spirits comes the season’s other perennial, The Nutcracker. Pioneer Valley Ballet revives its annual production, with a multi-generational cast of (seems like) thousands, at the Academy of Music , Northampton, Dec. 10-12.

The holiday just past gets a, er, roasting in The Thanksgiving Play, an antic comedy by Larissa FastHorse about well-intentioned but misguided attempts at telling the “real” Thanksgiving story, at Smith College Dec. 7-10. (Note: the performance is open only to those in the Five College testing program.)

Not specifically holiday-themed, but in the festive spirit, the New York-based duo known as Acrobuffos returns to the UMass Fine Arts Center with Air Play, a “surreal aerial spectacular” combining “flying umbrellas, soaring fabrics, swirling snow, and gales of laughter,” according to the PR. Here’s a preview and here’s how to get tickets .

In Hartford, TheaterWorks reprises its now-traditional, not-PG-rated Christmas on the Rocks through Dec. 23. In this collection of “twisted holiday tales,” kids from classic movies, now adults, gather in a local bar to vent their grown-up woes. It features Ted Lange, of Love Boat fame, playing – who else? – the bartender.

Two more seasonal Hollywood favorites come to regional stages this month – an old-time radio version of It’s a Wonderful Life in Hartford and a musical adaptation of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas in Pittsfield. I’ll be reviewing both of them next week.

