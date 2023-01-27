A new home for art, business and community: ‘Bloom Local’ looks to highlight LGBTQ+ artists and organizations

A few years ago, Luc Abbott, a marketing consultant who works with various clients in the area, decided to produce an online guide of regional businesses and organizations that, broadly speaking, embodied progressive values and contributed to the Valley’s vibrancy.

Abbott, a 2012 Mount Holyoke College grad, called the project “Bloom Local,” figuring the guide could help those businesses and groups “bloom” by making connections and expanding their overall efforts and outreach.

But Abbott heard back in particular from members of the LGBTQ+ community while putting the guide together: Why not put together something specifically geared to people and businesses in that group?

That’s just what they’ve done. Abbott, who is transgender and nonbinary, has expanded their original idea to encompass a guide to LGBTQ+ businesses, and businesses allied with that community, as well as an art gallery and meeting/event space.

That space, “The Bloomery,” which opened late last summer, is dedicated to artists and to what Abbott calls “queer creativity.”

“I was really interested in creating some kind of safe space where people could get together,” Abbott said during a recent phone call. “We’ve seen some real concerns in different parts of the country with how (LGBTQ+) people are being targeted … It’s a difficult climate we’re in.”

The cozy gallery, at 17 South Street in the DA Sullivan Building in downtown Northampton, features a new exhibit every month except during summer. The Bloomery is also a setting for meetings and other events.