by | May 2, 2023

Amherst

1 Mass  Alternative  Care Inc.

55 University Dr.

413-377-6240 massaltcare.com

2 Pleasantrees

422 Amity St.

413-213-5055

enjoypleasantrees.com/ ma/amherst

3 Red Cardinal

328 College St.

413-253-1733

red-cardinal.com

4 Rise Holdings

169 Meadow St.

413-825-9770

risecannabis.com

BELCHERTOWN

5 Clear Sky

20 George Hannum St,

888-540-2343

shopclearsky.com/ locations/belchertown/

Chicopee

6 Mass  Alternative  Care Inc.

1247 E. Main St.

413-377-6240

massaltcare.com

7 Theory  Wellness

672 Fuller Rd. 413-595-2011

theorywellness.org

Easthampton

8 Fyre Ants

102 Northampton St.

413-203-1648

fyreants.com

9 INSA  Easthampton

122 Pleasant St.

413-206-6339

myinsa.com/locations/ insa-easthampton

10 Liberty Cannabis

155 Northampton St.

413-893-9839

libertycannabis.com

11 THE VERB IS HERB

74 Cottage St.

413-327-9393 theverbisherb.com 

Greenfield

12 Patriot Care

7 Legion Ave.

413-203-6131

patriotcare.org

Hadley

13 Hadleaf Cannabis

251 Russell St.

413-387-0076

hadleafdispensary.com

14 The Heirloom  Collective

457 Russell St.

413-540-6783

theheirloomcollective.us

Holyoke

15 Boston Bud Factory

73 Sargeant St.

413-420-8100

bostonbudfactory.com

16 Canna  Provisions

380 Dwight St.

413-650-2500

cannaprovisionsgroup.com

17 Dazed Cannabis

56 Jackson St.

413-650-0155

dazed.fun

18 Holyoke Cannabis

380 Dwight St., No. 3

413-322-8611

holyokecannabis.com

Northampton

19 Balagan Cannabis

235 Main St.

413-727-8361

balagancannabis.com

20 Cannabis  Culture

26 Strong Ave.

413-387-3132

dutchie.com/dispensary/ cannabis-culture1

21 EMBR

144 King St.

413-390-9333

embr.us

22 Enlite Cannabis

391 Damon Rd.

413-270-8420

enlitecannabis.com

23 Hempest

2 Conz St., No. 4

413-585-9707

hempestdispensary.com

24 Honey Northampton

41 Strong Ave.

413-203-6611

honeynorthampton.com

25 Jack‘s  Recreational Cannabis

34 Bridge St.   (formerly Colonial Cannabis Company)

413-570-4631

colonialcannabisco.com

26 New England  Treatment  Access (NETA)

118 Conz St.

617-377-7408

netacare.org/locations/ neta-northampton

27 Resinate Northampton  Dispensary

110 Pleasant St.

508-476-6290

www.iresinate.com

28 Trulieve

216 North King St.

413-207-3521

trulieve.com

29 Turning Leaf  Centers

261 King St.

413-889-5323

turningleafcenters.com

ORANGE

30 Silver  Therapeutics

5 South Main St.

978-633-4225

silver-therapeutics.com

Southampton

31 Dreamer Cannabis

15 College Highway

413-203-5004

dreamercannabis.com

SPRINGFIELD

32 6 Brick’s

1860 Main St.

413-285-8115

6bricks.com

33 INSA

1200 W. Columbus Ave.

877-500-INSA

insa.com

34 Liberty Cannabis

1300 Boston Rd.

413-750-9696

libertycannabis.com

Turners Falls

35 253 Farmacy

253 Millers Falls Rd.

413-863-5765

253farmacy.com

Westfield

36 Cannabis  Connection Inc.

40 Westfield  Industrial Park

413-752-2269

ccofwestfield.com

37 HEKA

98 Sergeant Thomas Dion Way

413-354-4352

hekainc.com

west springfield

38 Affinity

175 Circuit Ave.

413- 217-1155

affinityne.com

Brattleboro,  Vermont

39 Vermont  Hempicurean

8 Flat St.,  Brattleboro, Vermont

802-246-4367

vthempicurean.com