Amherst
1 Mass Alternative Care Inc.
55 University Dr.
413-377-6240 massaltcare.com
2 Pleasantrees
422 Amity St.
413-213-5055
enjoypleasantrees.com/ ma/amherst
3 Red Cardinal
328 College St.
413-253-1733
red-cardinal.com
4 Rise Holdings
169 Meadow St.
413-825-9770
risecannabis.com
BELCHERTOWN
5 Clear Sky
20 George Hannum St,
888-540-2343
shopclearsky.com/ locations/belchertown/
Chicopee
6 Mass Alternative Care Inc.
1247 E. Main St.
413-377-6240
massaltcare.com
7 Theory Wellness
672 Fuller Rd. 413-595-2011
theorywellness.org
Easthampton
8 Fyre Ants
102 Northampton St.
413-203-1648
fyreants.com
9 INSA Easthampton
122 Pleasant St.
413-206-6339
myinsa.com/locations/ insa-easthampton
10 Liberty Cannabis
155 Northampton St.
413-893-9839
libertycannabis.com
11 THE VERB IS HERB
74 Cottage St.
413-327-9393 theverbisherb.com
Greenfield
12 Patriot Care
7 Legion Ave.
413-203-6131
patriotcare.org
Hadley
13 Hadleaf Cannabis
251 Russell St.
413-387-0076
hadleafdispensary.com
14 The Heirloom Collective
457 Russell St.
413-540-6783
theheirloomcollective.us
Holyoke
15 Boston Bud Factory
73 Sargeant St.
413-420-8100
bostonbudfactory.com
16 Canna Provisions
380 Dwight St.
413-650-2500
cannaprovisionsgroup.com
17 Dazed Cannabis
56 Jackson St.
413-650-0155
dazed.fun
18 Holyoke Cannabis
380 Dwight St., No. 3
413-322-8611
holyokecannabis.com
Northampton
19 Balagan Cannabis
235 Main St.
413-727-8361
balagancannabis.com
20 Cannabis Culture
26 Strong Ave.
413-387-3132
dutchie.com/dispensary/ cannabis-culture1
21 EMBR
144 King St.
413-390-9333
embr.us
22 Enlite Cannabis
391 Damon Rd.
413-270-8420
enlitecannabis.com
23 Hempest
2 Conz St., No. 4
413-585-9707
hempestdispensary.com
24 Honey Northampton
41 Strong Ave.
413-203-6611
honeynorthampton.com
25 Jack‘s Recreational Cannabis
34 Bridge St. (formerly Colonial Cannabis Company)
413-570-4631
colonialcannabisco.com
26 New England Treatment Access (NETA)
118 Conz St.
617-377-7408
netacare.org/locations/ neta-northampton
27 Resinate Northampton Dispensary
110 Pleasant St.
508-476-6290
www.iresinate.com
28 Trulieve
216 North King St.
413-207-3521
trulieve.com
29 Turning Leaf Centers
261 King St.
413-889-5323
turningleafcenters.com
ORANGE
30 Silver Therapeutics
5 South Main St.
978-633-4225
silver-therapeutics.com
Southampton
31 Dreamer Cannabis
15 College Highway
413-203-5004
dreamercannabis.com
SPRINGFIELD
32 6 Brick’s
1860 Main St.
413-285-8115
6bricks.com
33 INSA
1200 W. Columbus Ave.
877-500-INSA
insa.com
34 Liberty Cannabis
1300 Boston Rd.
413-750-9696
libertycannabis.com
Turners Falls
35 253 Farmacy
253 Millers Falls Rd.
413-863-5765
253farmacy.com
Westfield
36 Cannabis Connection Inc.
40 Westfield Industrial Park
413-752-2269
ccofwestfield.com
37 HEKA
98 Sergeant Thomas Dion Way
413-354-4352
hekainc.com
west springfield
38 Affinity
175 Circuit Ave.
413- 217-1155
affinityne.com
Brattleboro, Vermont
39 Vermont Hempicurean
8 Flat St., Brattleboro, Vermont
802-246-4367
vthempicurean.com