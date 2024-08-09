Curated for your viewing and listening pleasure: Amherst Cinema presents Sound & Vision series through Sept. 18

By SCOTT MERZBACH

Staff Writer

A documentary profiling Swing-era clarinetist Artie Shaw, a musical comedy featuring 1960s-pop band The Monkees and one of African cinema’s first musicals are among this year’s selections in an annual summer celebration of music culture through film underway at the Amherst Cinema.

In its eighth year, the Sound & Vision program, curated by film programmer George Myers, aims to bring an eclectic lineup of documentaries, concert films, narrative storytelling and live performance, on a weekly basis through Sept. 18.

Each showing begins at 7 p.m. at the 28 Amity St. theater, and some feature in-person guests and hosts.

“My goal is to select films that complement each other, reinforce our connection across time and space, and present a program that informs and excites the viewer – even if they’re not familiar with, or even a fan of, the music being explored,” Myers said in a statement.

The program began this week with “New Wave,” an Elizabeth Ai-directed documentary, released this year, that explores the 1980s Vietnamese-American punk scene in Orange County, California.

Next up, on Wednesday, is the 1968 film “Head,” directed by Bob Rafelson, co-written by actor Jack Nicholson and showcasing The Monkees. The movie is described by the cinema as a “surreal, late-’60s spectacle” that “is a total trip.”

Brian Marchese, host of the “Questions But No Answers” podcast, dedicated to the music of The Monkees member Michael Nesmith, will be on hand to introduce the film.

On Aug. 21, “One Hand Don’t Clap” will be shown. That 1988 film, directed by Kavery Dutta Kaul, uses artists Lord Kitchener and Calypso Rose to tell the story of calypso and soca.

An after party later that evening will take place at the nearby White Lion taproom, with DJ Trends.

“Artie Shaw: Time is All You’ve Got” is the Aug. 28 film. Directed by Brigitte Berman, the 1985 film features an interview with the then 72 year-old Shaw, known as the “King of the Clarinet.” That film will be introduced by Tom Reney, host of New England Public Media’s “Jazz à la Mode.”

Sept. 4 has “The Elephant 6 Recording Co.,” a 2022 film directed by Chad Stockfleth which looks at the 1990s music collective that launched Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples in Stereo, and other influential indie rock bands.

“West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty” is Sept. 11. Directed by Med Hondo, the 1979 film is considered one of African cinema’s first musicals, with a setting on a large mock slave ship and interrogating more than three centuries of imperialist oppression.

Finally, Sept. 18, among the most interactive will be with guitarist Bill Nance, half of the duo Body-Head with Kim Gordon, who will be scoring a program of experimental film shorts curated by Josh Guilford, assistant professor of English in Film and Media Studies at Amherst College.

The finale is presented in partnership with Amherst College.

Tickets are available online at amherstcinema.org and at the box office.

Scott Merzbach can be reached at smerzbach@gazettenet.com.