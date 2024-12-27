Mixtape: A collection of albums for the end of the year

By Jennifer Levesque

For the Valley Advocate

As the year comes to a close, I have to say, I’m still very grateful for the gift of music. So here’s an end-of-the-year mixtape befitting this time of year, a taste of what I’ve been listening to lately.

Joshua David Thayer, “It Will Still Keep Feeling Rough”

The debut solo album from musician and songwriter Joshua David Thayer hits heavy on the feels. “It Will Still Keep Feeling Rough” came to fruition shortly after the sudden passing of his father. “I didn’t even know I was making a record at first,” Thayer explained. “These songs came into being organically, without my prodding and even without my knowledge to some degree.”

Thayer, more known for playing bass and collaborating with other artists, ventured into his first solo work as a form of expression through this difficult time. It was also his first time singing as well as playing multiple instruments. Everything you hear on the album – minus the percussion – was played by Thayer.

Thayer, who is self-admittedly “so shy,” said “I’ve never even sung in the car or shower or anything … So, to make the choice to try was completely shocking and brand new. I never expected that I would be adding my voice to the material — until I tried, and got through one song, and kind of just realized that the songs wanted that.”

The album not only deals with the heavy subject matter of grief and loss, but also combines different genres of music altogether. He mentioned Rick Rubin’s “The Creative Act” as part of an inspiration for this sound, and I also hear hints of The Flaming Lips. Mixtures of different types of rock with some ambient vibes.

“Tempest” makes for a cinematic album openening. The multi layers of instruments and the cool, sometimes distant-sounding vocals follows throughout the whole album.

“Peaceful Passing” is a heavily emotional song and one that all of us who have had someone close to us pass away can relate to. The distortion you hear adds a character of its own, and then when the string arrangement comes in, it’s pretty powerful. This song gave me goosebumps and got me teary-eyed.

“The song started coming together when I learned that one of my father’s best friends was heading into his last moments, [the] family had gathered, and they were getting their chance to say goodbye and come to terms with the change,” Thayer explained about the track. “Then only a week later, my father suddenly died. That was a shock. The chorus of this song is a pretty direct reaction to that, just the repeated line, ‘Now that you’re gone,’ and for me that rawness of not knowing what would be next was really overwhelming.”

“Prepare To Be Consumed” is a powerhouse of a tune. All the instruments smooth together while the guitar wails in the background the entirety of the song. The electronica vibe of “Say What You Mean” has a mesmerizing feel, and Thayer’s vocals sound almost robotic.

For the most part, it’s an upbeat album that has a groove that you can move around to. But if you listen to the lyrics carefully, it’s more somber than that.

“I think it’s an interesting and freeing place to now feel like I’m a music maker, that I can do whatever I want, make whatever I want,” Thayer said. “That I’ve proven something important to myself. I’m excited to see where this journey heads next.”

The Demographic, “I Hate Us”

Guitarist and vocalist Tom Pappalardo and drummer and backing vocalist Sturgis Cunningham are the duo behind The Demographic who have been rocking the Valley since 2009. With the recent addition of bassist Aaron Borucki, their latest release, the EP “I Hate Us” is a “weird little brother” of their album “Hiatus.” Clever word play.

The EP features bonus tracks from the 2019 album, and a few songs also have their own music videos on YouTube.

“Metal Quest” kicks off the EP with a catchy bass beat; slowly electic guitar and drums are added. At 3:25, it’s the longest song on the album, and I wish it was double in length, at least. It gave me stoner-metal vibes which I really enjoyed.

“Post-Encore” is a fun indie rock serenade. “A kinda sloppy studio take of a song from our debut album, 2011’s ‘Verse Chorus Curse,’” the band explained. I don’t hear the sloppiness. In fact, I even hear a hint of Black Francis in Pappalardo’s vocals in this one.

The collection of songs is short and it’s over before you know it. So I listened to it again and then dove into their Bandcamp page to further indulge.

David Gilmour, “Luck and Strange”

David Gilmour, one of the masterminds behind Pink Floyd, teased his latest album as his best work since “Dark Side of the Moon.” I don’t disagree with him. “Luck and Strange” came out in September and it’s been in my regularly listened-to albums in the last few months.

The whole album has a perfect mixture of rock, blues and masterful guitar solos that Gilmour is famous for.

“Dark and Velvet Nights” is my favorite track on the album. It’s got a smooth groove to it and a hint of jazz. The lyrics were taken from a poem that Gilmour’s wife, author and photographer Polly Samson, wrote him for their anniversary. His soulful music pairs beautifully with her sensual lyrics.

I was lucky enough to catch one of his Madison Square Garden shows in New York City last month where he performed from his latest album along with Pink Floyd classics and selections from his solo career.

I went with my equally obsessed with Pink Floyd friend. His cat’s name is Dave, my cat’s name is Floyd – we were destined to experience this together. As a huge music admirer and fan of anything Gilmour, I will cherish that night for the rest of my life.

If you have an opportunity to see your idols, treat yourself. Happy new year!