The mane event: New England Morgan Horse Show to return to Northampton

By CAROLYN BROWN

Staff Writer

Equestrians will flock to Northampton later this month to celebrate and show off their skills with Morgan horses, the official state horse of Massachusetts.

From Monday, July 21, through Saturday, July 26, the New England Morgan Horse Show will return to the Three County Fairgrounds, with nearly 600 horses taking part in competitions, plus a vendor market, activities for kids, and more.

Though Morgan horses already have a tie to Massachusetts as its official state horse, they also have a specific connection to the Pioneer Valley: The breed got its start here.

The first Morgan was a colt named Figure, who was born in 1789 in West Springfield. He was given to a teacher and horseman named Justin Morgan as payment for a debt, and he became the founding sire of what we now know as Morgan horses, the first American horse breed that still survives today. (That story became the novel “Justin Morgan Had a Horse,” which later became a Disney movie.) According to the American Morgan Horse Association (AMHA), “His ability to outwalk, outtrot, outrun, and outpull other horses were [sic] legendary.”

Since then, the breed has become known for its versatility, stamina, and temperament. Morgans served as cavalry horses in the Civil War, during which, according to the AMHA, “They were sensible under fire. They could march tirelessly all day. They maintained their condition on unpredictable rations. And they were loyal to their riders in all circumstances.” Onscreen cowboys like Gene Autry and Roy Rogers rode Morgans, too.

In contrast, New England Morgan Horse Association president Carolyn Sebring said, a thoroughbred, which is bred specifically for racing, is “a very popular racehorse, but not something you would want in your backyard [or] something you could have your family enjoy.” The New England Morgan Horse Show, she added, is “not only just a horse show, but it’s a family event that includes everyone.”

Modern Morgans work and perform in a variety of disciplines, including ranching, therapeutic riding and dressage. The breed even has its own museum, the National Museum of the Morgan Horse, in New Gloucester, Maine.

“The beauty of the Morgan horse lifts the heart,” the AMHA said in its breed statement. “The breed exists solely because they please people. It’s their heritage. … Reliable, loyal, tireless, and versatile, a Morgan becomes one with people of all ages and walks of life, and shares the mutual enjoyment in every equine pastime.”

“Personality-wise, they’re like the Labrador retrievers of the horse world — kind, always looking for a treat in your pocket, safe, will do anything, and just loves to work and loves to be with you,” said farrier and Morgan owner Marlies Stoddard. “They’re just a lovely breed of horse.”

Show manager John Lampropoulos said the local event is his favorite show to manage, and that Northampton is “a special place to show [horses].” Lampropoulos said he appreciates the way that Northampton has helped the show, including local businesses’ willingness to contribute gift certificates as prizes, which the horse show reciprocates by bringing in people who spend money in the area for 10 or 11 days at a time – longer than the actual show itself. This year also features a mechanical bull riding competition on Thursday, July 24, to benefit the Hampshire Regional YMCA’s Parkinson’s Disease programming.

Lampropoulos, like Sebring, has a long-standing connection to this show – he’s been involved with the regional show in some capacity for over 50 years, starting when he was a child himself. Since then, he’s seen the grounds through numerous changes, including the creation of an indoor arena.

It’s fitting, then, that he thinks children will especially benefit from coming to the show.

“I think the children will just have a great experience going,” he said. “Every kid loves a horse.”

Steven Handy, president of the AMHA board of directors, said in an email, “The history that Northampton has with the Morgan community, over 80 years of incredible Morgan legends making their mark on the grandstand ring in Northampton, makes it an incredible place to show our Morgan horses.”

Sebring said that, although the Three County Fairgrounds’ facility itself is not as grand as others, what draws equestrians to return to Northampton for competitions is “the charm and historic value,” which creates “such deep-rooted affection and memories.”

“It’s just beloved by the Morgan community,” she said. “When the skies are right and you see the mountains in the background and the sunsets are amazing … [a bigger facility] just doesn’t have the charm and the historic memories that we’ve all built.”

Admission is free to the public. For more information about the New England Morgan Horse Show, visit nemha.com/nemhs.