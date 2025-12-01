Reaching for the stars: Thirteen-year-old Florence singer Victoria Narvaez shines with new song

Thirteen-year-old Victoria Narvaez of Florence knows she’s a star — and she has a new song to prove it.
Narvaez released her debut single, “I’m A Star,” at a listening party at her family’s business, Goodworks Coffee House in Chicopee, in early November. As of this writing, the song has nearly 2,200Spotify streams.
“What I love about singing is, I really love to connect with the audience and to see them happy,” Narvaez said.
The song is about how Narvaez is a star who shines “so bright, so bright, I might blind you,” no matter the obstacles she’s had to face: “I walked through the dark, now I’m standing tall / You can try to block me, but I’ll never fall.”
“They see the spark / They feel the fame / Everywhere I go, they call my name,” Narvaez sings. “No shame, no doubt / I rise above / I was made for this, I shine with love.”
“I think what makes me a star is that I’m really understanding and that I have something that people see in me, and they just want to see more of that, and they see potential of it,” Narvaez said.
At the launch party, Chicopee Mayor John Vieaucongratulated Narvaez on the release of her song, andstate Rep. Shirley Arriaga, D-Chicopee, presented her with a citation to celebrate its release.
“I had so much fun,” Narvaez said. “… It was really fun hanging out with my friends and family and listening to my new song.”
Narvaez started singing when she was 10 years old as part of her school choir. The choir director encouraged her to take solos, and she soon started singing lessons. Her manager is her father Victor, who is also a singer, said his role “brings him immense joy and fulfillment,” according to a press release.