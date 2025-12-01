‘Wicked’ gown: Holyoke designer’s Dorothy-inspired dress stuns at New York City premiere

by | Dec 1, 2025

By CAROLYN BROWN
For the Advocate

A dress designed in Holyoke recently made its way to the New York City premiere of “Wicked: For Good.”

Fashion designer Joseph Charles, who co-owns Paper City Fabrics in Holyoke, created a dress for “Oz” collector and historian Tori Calamito, who was invited to the event on Monday, Nov. 17. Calamito, who lives in Connecticut, is a lifelong fan and expert on “The Wizard of Oz” universe, which in turn extends to the “Wicked” books and movies. As a content creator, she has more than 400,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and her YouTube vlog.

The movie “Wicked” and its recent sequel “Wicked: For Good” are adaptations of the first and second acts, respectively, of the Broadway musical “Wicked.” That musical is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which is a revisionist prequel to the classic movie “The Wizard of Oz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”