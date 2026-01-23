Finding a foothold: Folk singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Diana Daniels to headline The Parlor Room

By CAROLYN BROWN

For the Valley Advocate

Last month, local folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Diana Daniels performed at the Parlor Room as part of First Night Northampton, an event in which she was one of more than 100 performers playing throughout downtown. This month, she’ll be performing at the Parlor Room again — this time, as the headliner.

“I love this venue, and I love going to shows there,” she said, “and I think it’s always been a goal of mine to play there, and I think now, having moved back here, it definitely feels a lot more meaningful.” Daniels will play at the Parlor Room on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Bones Forever (the music project of Ben Weinman) will open. Though Daniels now lives in Northampton, she originally hails from the Bay Area. As a child, her parents signed her up for piano lessons, church choir and a community choir, and then she learned other instruments through school bands. Since then, she’s learned the clarinet, bass clarinet, tenor saxophone, alto saxophone, soprano saxophone, oboe, English horn, guitar and banjo. “I think that that’s been good for the way that my brain works, and also fulfilling, because it’s fun to have little holds on a lot of different things,” Daniels said.