Mixtape: Time to make the music: Local icons, Donut Kings celebrate 40 years of making music

By Jennifer Levesque

For the Valley Advocate

Celebrating a 40th anniversary of any kind is a huge milestone in life. When it comes to an artistic form, there’s typically a slew of work to look back on and enjoy. For the Donut Kings, they have over 10 studio albums, a handful of EPs and have been on multiple compilations. Of course, there are also many shows in the books that line their and their fans’ memories.

And to think it all started here, in a little ad in the Valley Advocate!

“Back in the early ’80s I was in a band and Nate Crowell (now Donut King drummer) stole our singer. That’s how I met Nate,” Rikk Desgres explained, “A few years later I answered an ad in the Valley Advocate for a bass player. It was Nate’s ad. We started jamming covers at first, then some originals. We enjoyed playing our own music, so we kept on writing.”

Vocalist and then bassist, now guitarist Desgres, and vocalist and percussionist Crowell were influenced by the DIY scene in the Valley at the time. They were inspired by other local bands like Pajama Slave Dancers. “They were releasing some silly music, so I thought we could do that too. So we did,” Desgres said.

The name, “Donut Kings” actually came from a band that Crowell was in prior. They were a pickup band and they needed a quick name that they used for only one day. Crowell and Desgres later decided to use that as their new endeavor’s name. “We thought it was goofy but fit,” Desgres said. “Many times over the years we thought of changing it, but we have history, so we kept it.” With many iterations with the band throughout the years, Desgres and Crowell look back on the band they co-founded with appreciation. Every musician they played with throughout the years lent a piece of the puzzle to the band to make it grow and emerge into what they are today.

Their first guitarist wasn’t comfortable with their quirky-style playing and left the band after their first album First Bite and before they started playing live. “One month later Donut Kings returned with Rick Duquette, who filled right in nicely with his Tony Iommi flavored rock guitar and rock God looks to boot,” Crowell explained.

“Duquette brought us from a rickety garage band to a rock band with his Tony Iommi-like playing. John Omer (stage name Johnny Stupid, hey it was the ’80s) taught us control and arrangement. Bob Haberern took us to a new level with knowledge of sonic space,” Desgres added, “These musicians along with all who have played with us over the years have made their mark on the band.”

Back in the ‘80s, Donut Kings opened up for their local idols the Pajama Slave Dancers in Northampton and they got national airplay on the Dr. Demento Show. They also won the Valley Advocate’s “Best Band” category a couple of times back in the Grand Band Slam days. “We never got big. We never got famous. But we love playing original music. Sometimes silly music, sometimes serious music,” Desgres said. It’s hard to attach a genre to Donut Kings; they have their own style. There are touches of rock, punk, sometimes a little pop, funk, psychedelica and metal. It’s all over the place, really — but it works — and because each member is talented, it all blends fluidly. Most songs feature quirky, silly subject matter. Definitely jam-band vibes at times and some pretty awesome guitar solos throughout. They are the perfect band for a Primus bill if they come back to the area — hint, hint, DSP Shows. I really enjoy their 2010 release, “The Halloween Album.” It’s the perfect soundtrack for a Halloween party: fun, catchy, kitschy and danceable. Each song is introduced by a creepy, monster-esque voice telling a story of the song to a child-like, high pitched voice. It gives the record a unique ghost story vibe, and the songs are amazing. “Spider Goo” is my jam.

Their newest addition is Aaron Brennan, who lends his vocals and plays bass and the Chapman Stick (a 10- to 12-string instrument designed to be tapped instead of strummed; it looks like a giant pencil-guitar creation). Brennan was featured on their latest album, 2023’s “Henceforth.”

“His skill on both bass and Chapman Stick is utterly amazing. When I talk to people at our gigs, he’s the first thing they comment on,” Desgres said of Brennan.

When there are so many songs in a band’s repertoire, how do you even pick a favorite? “Brennan listens to our back catalog and picks out songs we long stopped playing and forgot about, Desgres said, “Some we have brought back and they have some new energy.”

Some of Desgres’ favorite songs are “Admiral Cotterpin’s Amazing Flerovium Dirigible” and “Toaster Oven on Your Front Lawn,” both from the “Henceforth” album.

Crowell lists his favorites as “Potholes,” “Monster Surf Boogie,” “School Food,” “Drag Racing Robot,” “Skateboard Surfer,” “Stubby the Runner,” “Who Stole my Helicopter,” “Sasquatch Woman,” “Admiral Cotterpin’s Amazing Flerovium Dirigible,” “Vacuum Man,” and “Toaster Oven Love.”

“‘Memories of Happy Land’ is a recent favorite,” Brennan said. “It gives us a chance to bring out the Chapman Stick. ‘Every Day Dave’ is a fun and chaotic classic that gives a good summary of the Donut Kings sound.”

Their 40th anniversary show is coming up next month. They will be playing songs they haven’t performed in quite some time along with some new ones. Special guests — including former Donut King members — will make appearances, and videos from throughout their career will be presented.

“It will be the longest set we do all year,” Desgres said.

So what does the future look like for a band that has already been around for 40 years? They have a new album already written and another in the works, with plans to hit the studio later this year to record both. “It will be the first time since 2005 we will record two full albums in a row with the same lineup,” Desgres explained. With the addition of Brennan, a new excitement has been ignited. “The band has never been happier together,” Crowell said.

Donut Kings’ music is available on all major streaming services. If you’re not familiar with their music and want to check them out, I’d recommend checking out their favorite songs as noted above. Their 40th anniversary show is on May 23 at Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. in West Springfield. The show starts at 7 p.m., and it’s free!

Jennifer Levesque writes Mixtape, covering local — and sometimes beyond — musical releases. To request a review, please reach her at jlevesque@valleyadvocate.com