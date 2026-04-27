Theater Matters: Curtains up: A guide to the Valley’s unmissable summer theater season

By Jarice Hansen

For the Valley Advocate

Have you ever attended a reading of a play or story that went on to live in your mind? Play readings are becoming more popular than ever, thanks in part to the types of radio programs and podcasts that stimulate your auditory senses to fill in the blanks with your own imagination.

At the same time, there are a growing number of opportunities to participate in local play readings in which audience members hear an early work and frequently get the chance to communicate directly with the play’s author.

For 20 years, the Northampton Playwrights Lab has been workshopping new plays by local authors, most of whom are published playwrights based right here in the Valley. This year, the Lab will be celebrating its anniversary by opening its doors to audiences at The Workroom, 33 Hawley St. in Northampton, for the 2026 “Play by Play Festival,” from April 23-26, featuring six new works and 25 actors.

The Lab was the brainchild of Meryl Cohn, an established local playwright whose award-winning plays have been performed far and wide. In describing what the playwrights hope to get from the audience, Cohn said, “It’s the audience response and interaction that makes work come to life. Our “Play by Play Festival” is also a wonderful and affordable way for community members to see new plays.” Similarly, playwright Peter Kennedy has said, “The Northampton Playwrights Lab is an amazing cross section of local artists with different styles and viewpoints, and the festival is a great window into the creative process for our area theater-lovers.” Both Cohn and Kennedy will have plays featured in different performances.

The schedule for the plays and the authors include:

Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m., “My Inferno” by Harley Erdman

Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m., “Another True Thing” by Meryl Cohn

Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m., “Vashti Says No!” by Talya Kingston

Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m., “Dig” by Peter Kennedy

Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (double feature), “The In Between” by Leanna James Blackwell and “Earworm” by Stephanie Carlson

For more information about the playwrights and to read synopses of the plays, as well as to purchase tickets, visit the organization’s website at northamptonplaywrights.com.

Tickets are priced at $17.85 for students and $23.18 general admission. Prices include the online booking fee. Audience members are encouraged to book early because these events often sell out quickly. General seating is based upon a first come, first-served basis.

TheaterWorks Hartford

For those closer to Hartford (or who don’t mind traveling a bit), a new play written by Jacques Lamarre premiered April 16 and has already been extended to May 23. “Circus Fire” commemorates the true story of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that performed in Hartford in July 1944. Within minutes, the big top turned into an inferno, and the two communities — Hartford and the Circus — found themselves experiencing extraordinary feats of heroism and healing when both dealt with the reality and the aftermath of the blaze. This extraordinary tale is performed in a multimedia space at the First Company Governor’s Foot Guard, 159 High St. in Hartford, and features two actors who have graced stages across Massachusetts in the last few years. Godfrey L. Simmons Jr., who has performed with Silverthorn Theater (Bulrusher), Chester Theater (Mr. Joy), and countless productions throughout Massachusetts, and Dan Whelton, who has performed with the Majestic Theater (The Buddy Holly Story) and Hartford Stage (All My Sons) are two of the actors whom Theater Matters readers are likely to recognize in the impressive cast of “Circus Fire.” The multimedia experience and direction are by Jared Mezzocchi and Rob Ruggiero.

Coming up if you’re having a Valley vacay

Some of the best theaters in the Valley are planning outstanding summer seasons.

The very popular Silverthorne Theater will be performing “Sanctuary City” by Martyna Majok, and directed by Rose Schwietz Malla, from June 11-June 21, followed by “Deep Blue Sound” by Abe Koogler, to be directed by Ezekiel Baskin, running from July 16-July 26 at Hampshire College Theater in Emily Dickinson Hall.

Easthampton Community Theater, having just closed the delightful “Enchanted April,” will be gearing up for their summer musical, “Applause,” to be directed by Manuel Morales, with music direction by Evan Kos and choreography by Briana Husson-Stockhamer.

“Applause” is based on the 1950 film, “All About Eve,” and the story by Mary Orr, and will run June 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14 at the Williston Theater in Easthampton. This show has stellar credentials reminiscent of old Broadway, the book by the legendary Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Lyrics are by Lee Adams, and music by Charles Strouse.

It may be too late to get tickets for the wildly popular “Come From Away” at the Majestic Theater in West Springfield, but if you can get a ticket — go! This heartfelt musical about all planes landing at Gander Airfield in Newfoundland on 9/11 is a masterpiece of character-driven musical theater, and the audience is bound to shed a tear and leave the theater with a renewed belief in the human spirit. “Come From Away” opened on April 16 and will run until May 31.

Looking ahead

To tease you with one must-see show in fall, watch for K&E Theater Group’s “Rocky Horror Show” to run at the Northampton Center for the Arts from Oct. 16-18 and 22-24. Even before they opened their doors to the musical “Chicago,” K&E Theater Group sold out their entire run, so it’s likely they’ll do the same thing with this show. The creative team for this show includes Eddie Zitka, director and choreographer, and music director, Elizabeth Monte. Two midnight performances will be included.

So there you have it! Low cost tickets, free parking and plenty of opportunities ahead to watch, learn, listen and enjoy. And that’s why theater matters!

Former Communication Professor Jarice Hanson writes, performs and reviews theater throughout the region. “Theater Matters” combines reviews and social critique of a wide variety of performances in the Valley and environs.