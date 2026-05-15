Investing in cultural vitality: Northampton Arts Council grant supports local writer’s growth

The fund honors the late dancer, performer and educator BJ Goodwin. Past recipients include bands like And The Kids, Sun Parade and Lux Deluxe, who used the funding to attend SXSW Music Festival & Conference in Austin, Texas; muralist Justin Norris, who used the funding to take part in an artist-in-residence program in Chemnitz, Germany; and musician Lucas Solórzano, who volunteered as a music teacher at the Bachata Academy of The DREAM Project, a nonprofit in Cabarete, Dominican Republic.

Wills’ partner, musician Indë Francis, is a member of the Arts Council but was not involved in the selection. Wills applied for and received the funding from Foote before Francis was even aware he had applied.

Wills will apply his $750 grant toward his remaining tuition for the Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing Summer Writers’ Conference, for which he already won a Poet & Author Fellowship, which covers part of his conference tuition. There, he plans to refine “Akata Boy,” the novel-length thesis he recently defended for his Master’s of Fine Arts program at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.