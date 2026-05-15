Investing in cultural vitality: Northampton Arts Council grant supports local writer’s growth

The Valley offers many opportunities for artists — but as one local writer knows, stepping outside the area can help, too. Northampton writer, teaching artist and graduate instructor Richie Wills was recently selected as a recipient of the Northampton Arts Council’s BJ Goodwin Fund. The grant awards money to local creatives on a reimbursement basis, making it possible for them to travel outside the Valley for professional opportunities.
Wills, the reviews editor at The Massachusetts Review and a Point Foundation Scholar, received praise from Brian Foote, Northampton’s director of arts and culture.
“We are thrilled to support Richie’s development as a writer through this grant,” Foote said in a statement. “Investing in the professional growth of our local artists is essential to maintaining the long-term cultural vitality of Northampton.”
Richie Wills, writer and MFA candidate in prose at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, at Childs Park in Northampton, Friday, April 24, 2026. The Northampton Arts Council selected Wills as a recipient of the BJ Goodwin Fund. DANIEL JACOBI II / Staff Photo