The Advocate is Turning Bi … Weekly

Hello Advocate readers,

You may have noticed that something is different here at the Advocate and valleyadvocate.com. We’ve been around for more than 40 years, and the way that people get their news and information has changed. That means we’re making some changes at the Advocate, too.

Starting this week, our print edition will come out biweekly and feature a calendar of events that spans two weeks rather than one.

Meanwhile, there are exciting things happening online at http://www.valleyadvocate.com. We now have a daily newsletter where you can expect breaking news, in-depth reporting, sex and relationship advice from Yana, cannabis columns from Meg, brew news from Hunter, Bizarro Briefs, and all the other things you find in the Advocate. We are continuing with our Advocate Sessions collaboration with Northampton Community TV and Signature Sounds, where musicians come in and perform short concerts for us. We’ve also started a new podcast collaboration with Amherst Media, where we’ll be interviewing people from the Valley on a range of interesting and off-the-wall subjects. Look for our first episodes on Trump’s offensive comments, the latest cannabis news, and a project to try to experience every city and town in Massachusetts, all coming soon.

We are also retiring Preview Magazine. A farewell insert is in this week’s print edition.

Thanks as always for making the Advocate your source for what’s really going on in the Valley and beyond. Like us on Facebook. Give us a follow on Twitter. Pop into valleyadvocate.com on the regular. And keep picking us up on the newsstands every couple of weeks.

